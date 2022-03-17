ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

2 NC insurance agents accused of collecting $30,000 in false claims fraud

By Associated Press
CBS 17
CBS 17
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=090tbA_0ei0Ccde00

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say two North Carolina insurance agents have been accused of submitting false insurance claims to collect more than $30,000.

The N.C. Department of Insurance said in a news release that Christian LaFabian Ratliff, of Rockingham, was charged with insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretense, both felonies.

Ratliff was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of making false statements in an application for insurance.

The department said Jamel Dante Buie of Hamlet is also facing similar charges. Both insurance agents are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockingham, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Fraud#Insurance Agents#False Claims#Nc#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS 17

Man arrested in Mississippi for cold case murder of NC woman, SBI says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Mississippi man was arrested for a 30-year-old cold case murder of a North Carolina woman, the State Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday. Nona Stamey Cobb was found dead on the side of Interstate 77 in Surry County on July 7, 1992. Nearly three decades passed when, in April 2021, special […]
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 17

Power restored in Matthews after fire at Duke Energy substation

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Thousands of customers were without power near Matthews for several hours Friday after a fire at a Duke Energy substation, officials say. Matthews Police said the fire started at a substation on East John Street around 7:30 a.m. The Stallings Fire Department said a foam unit was brought in […]
MATTHEWS, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy