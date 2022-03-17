What are the odds of filling out a perfect NCAA Tournament bracket?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Every year, millions of college basketball fans fill out their brackets with hopes of looking like a modern-day Nostradamus, but the NCAA Tournament never fails to throw a wrench into everyone’s hopes.

From picking the traditional No. 12 vs No. 5 upset, to pushing past your favorite-team bias, it is almost impossible to predict who will win each of the 63 games. But just how unlikely is it?

Researchers have been asking the same question for years. According to the NCAA, Professor Joel Sokol at Georgia Tech has been working on a model to predict each game’s outcome, but even his best model is only 75% accurate.

“The best models can pick out which teams are better than others and then it’s just a question of whether the ball bounces the right way, who is playing better that day, whatever, whether you get the upset that day or not,” Sokol told NCAA.com .

Using his model, the odds can range from 1-in-10 billion to 1-in-40 billion, which is still significantly better than 1-in-9.2 quintillion, if each game was treated as a coin flip.

About that, last year, of the millions of brackets entered into our Bracket Challenge Game, 94.4 percent were unique. Even with 94.4 percent of millions of brackets being unique, we only covered 0.0000000000182 percent of all possible bracket permutations. So close. NCAA.com

Combining data from the NCAA Bracket Challenge Game over the last five years, they determined that there was a 1-in-120.2 billion chance of the perfect bracket. According to their math, on average, individuals were correct about 66.7% of the time on the average game.

Put into perspective, they said that if every person in the United States filled out a 66.7% accurate bracket that was completely unique, a perfect bracket would appear every 336 years.

This reason is why so many bracket games available online offer such huge prizes for perfection. It’s never been done and the day it happens will be worth the reward.

Filling out a bracket is just part of the madness of the tournament. If an upset ruins your chances of perfection, you can at least still enjoy the in-game entertainment and storylines that come from the nation’s top teams battling it out on the court.

