When you walk in the forest, breathe in the fresh air and notice how vibrant you feel. The oxygen entering your lungs is produced by photosynthesis, where plants turn light into chemical energy, at the same time drawing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The moisture cooling the air arises from transpiration by open leaves, which take up water from the soil via their roots. And the sweet scent that fills you with delight is a mix of volatile organic compounds that have evolved to attract pollinators and fend off herbivores. Now look deeply into the green, and notice that the trees are not alone. There are understory plants, mushrooms and birds.

