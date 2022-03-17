ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Dillons to provide Test to Treat COVID program

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 2 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dillons stores, including the Dillons Little Clinic in Hutchinson, will provide “Test to Treat” for patients exhibiting symptoms...

Hutch Post

KDHE reports 58 additional COVID-19 deaths

TOPEKA — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 172 to a total of 769,218 the state health department reported Friday afternoon. The state reported 58 additional COVID-19 deaths for a total of 8,146 and 74 new hospitalizations since Wednesday. As of August 1,...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Four Reno County overdose fatalities in the past seven days

Reno County, Kan. – March 18, 2022 – There have been four overdose fatalities in Reno County over the past seven days. Three of the overdoses are suspected to be fentanyl related. Fentanyl is mixed in with other substances including methamphetamine, heroin, and fake pills. Two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size, tolerance, and past usage.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Recovery attention turns to the long-term needs

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With the Cottonwood fire nearly two weeks in the past, the gears are shifting in the recovery from immediate needs to long-term solutions. The VOAD and United Way continue to work to assist families where needed. “We’re starting to get into the long-term recovery portion of...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Local Tyson plants receive environmental recognition

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson and South Hutchinson Tyson Foods plants are among 44 Tyson facilities that have been recognized by the North American Meat Institute (NAMI) for their positive environmental impact. The environmental recognition awards recognize a company’s dedication to continuous environmental improvement, as witnessed by the development...
Hutch Post

Volunteer Center now taking names for fire clean up efforts

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Volunteer Center of Reno County is gathering groups to assist with cleanup of those buildings damaged or destroyed in the Cottonwood Complex fire. The clean up dates are April 9, 16, and 23. The service is free to any affected resident who would like additional help with debris removal. If you or your group would like to volunteer you can call the Volunteer Center at 620-665-4960.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Two area airports put on alert Wednesday evening

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Both the Pratt and Hutchinson airports were put on alert for a brief period Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. due to a plane that was having mechanical issues and low on fuel. According to a social media report from the Pratt Fire Department, their department was...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

