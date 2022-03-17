Dillons to provide Test to Treat COVID program

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Volunteer Center of Reno County is gathering groups to assist with cleanup of those buildings damaged or destroyed in the Cottonwood Complex fire. The clean up dates are April 9, 16, and 23. The service is free to any affected resident who would like additional help with debris removal. If you or your group would like to volunteer you can call the Volunteer Center at 620-665-4960.

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO