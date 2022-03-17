ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Hartnell Community College to lift indoor mask mandate

By Carina Nocon
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28UXq0_0ei0BZyY00

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION)- Students at the Hartnell Community College will be able to enter most indoor campus facilities without a mask.

Hartnell will lift its indoor mask mandate at all campus locations starting on Monday, March 21st.

Face coverings are still required on public transportation and in healthcare settings.

The move comes nearly one week after the California Department of Public Health lifted its statewide indoor mask mandate.

The latest state guidelines change the mask requirement to a recommendation.

"Hartnell will comply with any changes in public health orders, including reinstatement of a mask requirement if necessary," Interim Superintendent/President Steven L. Crow said in a statement.

Although masks will no longer be required indoors starting Monday, Crow says they are still strongly recommended for everyone in all indoor public settings, including schools.

"I also ask that we all maintain the utmost respect for one another's personal decisions about mask wearing, as well as for individuals' requests with regard to their own health," Crow said.

The announcement comes after two years of masking policies at Hartnell College and a new vaccination mandate implemented for the Spring 2022 semester.

The post Hartnell Community College to lift indoor mask mandate appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

SUHSD addresses students after gun arrest at Alisal High School

Salinas, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE MARCH 17, 2022 at 5:30 p.m.-- Following Wednesday's arrest of a student found with a gun on campus at Alisal High School, the Salinas Union High School District released a statement to ease parent's concerns. The District understands parent concerns and the urgent need to know about student safety during a The post SUHSD addresses students after gun arrest at Alisal High School appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
The Spokesman-Review

Eastern Washington University moves up timeframe to lift indoor mask mandate

Eastern Washington University has moved up the date the school will make face masks optional on campus. EWU’s indoor mask requirement will end Saturday, aligning with the date Gov. Jay Inslee set to lift the statewide mandate. The university previously planned to end the requirement later this month based...
SPOKANE, WA
KION News Channel 5/46

Eight Central Coast community projects to receive federal funding

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- On Friday, Representative Jimmy Panetta announced that eight community projects in California's 20th District were included in the FY 2022 Appropriations package that has $5.9 million in funds. These funds will support infrastructure, water projects, workforce development, healthcare and housing projects in Santa Cruz, Pacific Grove, King City, Watsonville, San Juan Bautista The post Eight Central Coast community projects to receive federal funding appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hartnell College#The Mask#Masking
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister School District to cut 33 staff members

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- To address a $6 million budget deficit the Board of Trustees approved 33 staff cuts in a March 3 meeting. The Hollister Board of Trustees voted 4-1 to eliminate 15 classified positions, 4-1 to eliminate 15 certificated positions, and 5-0 to eliminate 3 administrative roles.  The cuts will save the school around The post Hollister School District to cut 33 staff members appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Vaccine requirements for indoor mega-events to end in April for California

CALIFORNIA, (KION-TV)-- California Public Health announces an end to vaccine requirements for indoor mega-events come the beginning of April. Proof of vaccination and or a negative COVID-19 test will be lifted and be moved to a strong recommendation. Mask mandates will be followed according to current CDPH guidelines. This applies to any venue, regardless of The post Vaccine requirements for indoor mega-events to end in April for California appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey Bay Aquarium to drop mask mandate

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Beginning Monday, March 21, the Monterey Bay Aquarium announced that visitors will no longer be required to wear masks indoors. Masks are still encouraged but proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is no longer required for entry. The Aquarium continues to follow the recommendations of the CDC and the California The post Monterey Bay Aquarium to drop mask mandate appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Senior bingo makes a comeback at the Oldemeyer Center

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION)- With Covid cases on the decline, many are finding themselves back to normalcy. That includes seniors who are back to playing bingo every Tuesday afternoon. It’s officially game on at the Oldemeyer Center. After more than a year of being shut down due to Covid, senior bingo is slowly making a comeback. Isle Bledsoe The post Senior bingo makes a comeback at the Oldemeyer Center appeared first on KION546.
SEASIDE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy