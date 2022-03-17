ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden’s agenda is wrong for working women on ‘Equal Pay Day,’ and everyday

By Patrice Lee Onwuka
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican women worked 74 days into 2022 to catch up to what men earned in 2021, making Tuesday "Equal Pay Day." To mark the faux holiday, President Biden and Vice President Harris regurgitated misleading talking points about pay equity and rehashed tired leftist policy ideas that place too much emphasis on...

5 On Your Side

What is Equal Pay Day?

ST. LOUIS — It's Equal Pay Day 2022. The date means to symbolize the pay gap between men and women in the United States. Women would have had to work from January 1, 2021, to March 15, 2022, to earn the same amount men made in 2021. This based...
Fox News

CNBC host to Buttigieg on national debt: 'No one' with credit card bills 'thinks the answer is to spend more'

CNBC host Joe Kernen pressed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., claims that government spending would reduce the national debt and that it was not inflationary. Kernen asked Buttigieg during Tuesday's "Squawk Box" segment if Pelosi's statement was the view of the entire administration, and if...
Fox News

MSNBC anchor asks why Biden is not receiving a 'Zelenskyy bounce' for his 'popular policies' in the polls

One MSNBC anchor wondered on Tuesday why President Biden's "popular" stance on Russia's invasion into Ukraine isn't helping with his historic low poll numbers. During MSNBC's "MTP Daily" guest host Garrett Haake discussed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s plan to address Congress virtually on Wednesday. While Zelenskyy received positive coverage and approval ratings across party lines for his response to Russia’s invasion, the same has not been true for Biden.
thesource.com

GOP Blocks House Bill To Ban Race-Based Hair Discrimination

For the second time, Republicans voted against the Crown Act, which bans discrimination of Black Hairstyles in Schools and in the workplace. According to the HuffPost on Monday. The Crown Act failed to pass the House with a needed two-thirds majority as part of an expedited voting process, with 235 votes for and 188 votes against the bill, the latter all by Republicans.” The crown act was created to end race-based hair discrimination, which is the denial of employment and educational opportunities because of hair texture or styles that include braids, locs, twists, or Bantu knots. Hair is a Black woman’s crown and glory, but the history of our hair can be complicated for some to understand. There are so many untold stories but who can forget about Andrew Johnson the High school student who was forced to cut his locs before a wrestling match or Deandre Arnold, the Texas teen who was suspended over her dreadlocks, banning swim caps for black hair at the Olympics and the countless women who were fired from their jobs because their hairstyles were deemed unprofessional.
Fortune

Single women, Black households, LGBTQ+ households are more likely to give to racial justice organizations

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. During the summer of 2020, millions of people across the U.S. took to the streets to demonstrate their support for Black Lives Matter. But in the nearly two years since the murder of George Floyd, media attention and financial donations toward racial justice nonprofits have waned, leaving activists wondering how to channel public support into meaningful change.
Reuters

House passes bill to end mandatory arbitration of legal disputes

(Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a bill that would prohibit companies from enforcing increasingly common agreements that require workers and consumers to bypass court and bring legal disputes in private arbitration. The Democrat-led House voted 222-209 to pass the Forced Arbitration Injustice Repeal (FAIR) Act...
Reuters

Biden and Harris announce steps to close gender, racial wage gaps

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced moves to close gender and racial wage gaps, and boost pay equity for new federal workers and employees of federal contractors. The White House made the announcements to mark Equal Pay Day, which...
Fox News

Fox News

