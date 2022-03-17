The summer Pride celebrations resume, and the LGBTQ+ community rejoices! Christina Aguilera announced she would be headlining the 2022 LA Pride concert to excite us all.

The proud Latina powerhouse, which is known for being an icon within the LGBTQ+ community, is expected to bring the house down and perform songs from her recently released album in Spanish and other classics gay people and their allies love.

Zoe Rain Christina Aguilera announces she will be headlining the 2022 LA Pride

The LA Pride concert will be the first in-person event in three years and will take place from June 10 to 12, 2022. To celebrate their 52nd anniversary, the organizers are bringing the iconic LA Pride Parade back to its historical roots in Hollywood, the location of their first LGBTQ parade in 1970.

GettyImages Parade goers at LA Pride 2019 on June 07, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.

Xtina’s announcement comes after the release of her album “La Fuerza.” The Ecuadorian-descent superstar premiered on January 20 her new single “Santo” alongside urban music sensation Ozuna .

The award-winning artists united their unmistakable voices to create a perfect fusion resulting in a powerful interpretation that honors Latin and Afro-Caribbean rhythms and continues the story that began with Aguilera’s most recent Spanish-language hits “Pa ‘Mis Muchachas” and “Somos Nada.”

“It’s never been off my plate not to come back to Latin music, and Mi Reflejo had been such a beautiful special time in my life, but it was 20 plus years ago when I was just coming on the scene. I was so green to the business. I was baby Christina,” she said. “And 20 years later, I’m a grown woman who is had such an incredible career, and now I can I get to come back having reflected on that, being a mother and now being able to share with my kids, a big part of them and who they are.”

According to Aguilera, knowing that her kids can enjoy her singing in Spanish feels special. “They can see mommy do her thing in Spanish, and they can hear it and feel it from a musical level,” she added.