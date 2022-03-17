ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USF women still playing in mid-March thanks to November, December

By Joey Knight
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FZyFU_0ei0AdRx00
USF senior guard Sydni Harvey is one of eight Bulls players who have appeared in at least 70 college games entering the NCAA Tournament. The Bulls open play Friday against Miami in Columbia, S.C. [ GARETH PATTERSON | Associated Press ]

TAMPA — Should they outlast the ACC tournament runnerup Friday, the nation’s reigning juggernaut awaits. For all their savvy and senior leadership, USF’s women at some point this weekend likely will find themselves overmatched.

But not overwhelmed. Not a chance.

If nothing else, the Bulls — who played one of the nation’s toughest schedules this season — know all about facing elite competition at a hostile or neutral site.

“We have played big teams in the past, so another great team wouldn’t be a problem for us,” third-year sophomore guard and leading scorer Elena Tsineke said. “We’re going to try to do our best, we’re going to do it together, so that’s not an issue.”

Going by the final NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, Miami (20-12), which faces USF in Friday’s NCAA Tournament opener in Columbia, S.C., is only the seventh-best foe on the Bulls’ slate. At No. 42 in the NET, the Hurricanes fall behind prior Bulls opponents Stanford (third), Connecticut (fourth), Oregon (12th), Tennessee (18th), UCF (15th) and Ole Miss (24th).

USF defeated Stanford and Oregon within a week in separate events in the Bahamas.

“That’s why we scheduled the way we did in the beginning of the season,” senior guard Sydni Harvey said, “just so we’d be ready for the NCAA Tournament.”

It’s a strategy borne of necessity. Few coaches annually assemble a non-conference schedule as formidable as Fernandez, who needs quality opposition (and wins) in November and December to fortify his team’s tournament resume. That need became more glaring once Connecticut left the American Athletic Conference, which this year received only two NCAA bids.

“I think in this day in age, if you’re not in a football five, per se, conference, and ... if you don’t schedule the right way in November and December, you’re not going to be considered for an at-large bid,” Fernandez said.

“When the (selection) committee gets in that room, they’re going to look at, ‘OK, how do you schedule?’ I believe when it was all said and done, we had the 20th-strongest schedule in the country (16th per realtimerpi.com). Our non-conference schedule was really, really strong.”

Toss in the collective experience of Fernandez’s roster, and USF arrived in Columbia with a club not only tested, but seasoned.

Eight Bulls players have appeared in at least 70 college games. Seven of the nine players who appeared in last year’s NCAA Tournament first-round win against Washington State — including all five starters — remain on the roster.

“I’d be surprised if we would be (overwhelmed),” Fernandez said. “I mean, you’ve got five guys that played a lot of minutes in last year’s NCAA tournament against Washington State and (the second round) against N.C. State.”

That veteran core will pursue history this weekend. If the Bulls advance to the second round, where top-seeded South Carolina almost certainly awaits, they’d have a chance to become the first eight- or nine-seed to upset a No. 1 seed in the women’s tournament since 2009.

First, they must weather the Hurricanes, who have won eight of their last 10, including upsets of fourth-ranked Louisville and No. 20 Notre Dame in the ACC tournament. Miami allowed none of its four tourney opponents to score more than 61 points, and held third-ranked North Carolina State to 60 — 16 below its season average — in a 13-point loss in the final.

“I’m familiar with the kids on their team; they’ve got eight international kids,” said Fernandez, whose own roster features nine foreign-born players. “They’re good, they’re well coached. They had a great run in the ACC tournament.”

NCAA women’s tournament

Who: No. 9 seed Miami (20-12) vs. No. 8 USF (24-8)

Where: Colonial Life Arena; Columbia, S.C.

When: Friday, 11:30 a.m.

TV: ESPN2

Audio: Bulls Unlimited (iHeartRadio/GoUSFBulls.com)

Winner faces: Howard/South Carolina winner on Sunday (time TBD)

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls

• • •

Tampa Bay Times

UF selects presidential search firm used by USF, FSU

The California-based search firm that recently placed presidents at Florida State University and the University of Central Florida and was involved in the presidential search at the University of South Florida has picked up a new client: the University of Florida. The UF Board of Trustees voted during a meeting...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning acquire forward Brandon Hagel from Blackhawks

TAMPA — Despite the Lightning’s salary-cap constraints and diminished stock or trade chips, general manager Julien BriseBois still managed to pull off a deal ahead of Monday’s NHL trade deadline that will boost Tampa Bay’s hopes of winning a third straight Stanley Cup. The Lightning have...
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Elbow fixed and anxiety conquered, Rays’ Jalen Beeks is ready to pitch again

PORT CHARLOTTE — The journey rarely ends when you cross the finish line. Upon reaching the big leagues, the typical ballplayer is still growing. Learning. Adjusting. And so it was in his third season in the majors that Jalen Beeks finally felt as if he had unlocked his potential, picking up a win, a save and a hold during four scoreless outings in a 10-day span in 2020.
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning end road trip with convincing win over Kraken

Given the bounty of dangerous weapons the Lightning possess on the power play, the drought they’ve had lately is difficult to explain. Tampa Bay has had its share of bumps on its longest road trip of the season — slow starts, too many penalties and quiet nights from its top scorers. But going into the second period Wednesday night in Seattle against the expansion Kraken, the Lightning’s 0-for-16 slump on the power play during the trip was glaring.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland just make the Valspar cut

PALM HARBOR — The Valspar Championship field set a record Friday afternoon with its lowest cut mark (3 under) in tournament history; the previous low was 1 under. This year’s field of 144 boasts 18 of the world’s top 50 golfers, including five of the top 10. After two rounds, fans will see one of the most competitive finishes with 16 of the top 50 still alive.
PALM HARBOR, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Executive helping at-risk girls in Pinellas returns to her roots

Pace Center for Girls, where counselors and teachers work with at-risk girls to get them on the path to success in adulthood, has a network of 21 centers throughout Florida. Chantell Miles, who has been with the organization for 10 years, started at the Jacksonville Pace Center and returned to Jacksonville earlier this month as executive director after serving as executive director of the Pinellas Pace center for 2 ½ years.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Valspar leader Matthew NeSmith sets 36-hold record on Day 2

PALM HARBOR — Matthew NeSmith decided this week that he would not worry, under any circumstances or conditions, about where the golf ball might sail off his club face. And what a difference the new attitude has made over the first two rounds of the Valspar Championship. NeSmith, a...
GOLF
