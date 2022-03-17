Why Warby Parker Stock Sank Today

What happened

Eyeware retailer Warby Parker (NYSE: WRBY) disappointed investors with its latest quarterly report, causing shares to tumble Thursday morning. After an early drop of more than 13%, the stock recovered some of that loss, but remained down 5.5% as of 10:45 a.m. ET today.

So what

While fourth-quarter revenue grew 18% compared to the prior-year period, the company said it lost sales in the final weeks of 2021 due to the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant. It also reported a net loss of almost $46 million, compared to a net loss of just $4.3 million in the year-ago quarter. That additional loss was attributed to increased stock-based compensation expenses and related employer payroll taxes.

Now what

While fourth-quarter sales were slightly shy of analyst estimates, the net loss was much larger than expected. Additionally, the company disappointed investors with its estimates for 2022. It sees a revenue range of $650 million to $660 million for the current year, which would represent an increase of 21% above full-year 2021 revenue. That would mark a substantial decrease from the 37.4% revenue growth the company achieved in 2021 compared to 2020.

Warby Parker said it has already experienced the loss of about $15 million in sales early in 2022 due to the omicron variant. Its 2022 projection also was below analyst expectations for almost $690 million in full-year sales.

The company ended the year with $256.4 million in cash and cash equivalents , and plans to bring its total store count above 200 this year after opening an additional 40 stores. Warby Parker shares are down more than 45% year to date, including today's drop.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.