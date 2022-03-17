Augusta Transit Bus Fares Will Stay Put Despite Rising Gas Prices

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, on Friday evening "after experiencing flu-like symptoms," the court's public information office said Sunday evening. "He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics," the court's press...
BEIJING (AP) — A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in a remote mountainous area of southern China on Monday, officials said, setting off a forest fire visible from space in the country’s worst air disaster in nearly a decade. More than seven hours...
(CNN) — Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, as Democrats aim to confirm the first Black woman justice and many Republicans search for a unified message to oppose her. Democrats have touted President Joe Biden's pick as a qualified, boundary-breaking nominee,...
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down their arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged port city. As Russia intensified its effort to pound Mariupol into submission, its ground offensive...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Violent repression of the largely Muslim Rohingya population in Myanmar amounts to genocide, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, a declaration intended to both generate international pressure and lay the groundwork for potential legal action. Authorities made the determination based on confirmed accounts of...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has added a stop in Poland to his trip this week to Europe for urgent talks with NATO and European allies, as Russian forces concentrate their fire upon cities and trapped civilians in a nearly month-old invasion of Ukraine. Biden will first travel...
(CNN) — Civilian casualties continue to mount as a result of Russian attacks on Ukraine, and the besieged city of Mariupol has refused to surrender despite constant bombardment. Here are the key developments from the weekend. Ukrainian officials reject Russian request to surrender Mariupol. Russian forces continued their assault...
BEIJING (AP) — Shanghai Disneyland closed Monday as China’s most populous city tried to contain its biggest coronavirus flareup in two years, while the southern business center of Shenzhen allowed shops and offices to reopen after a weeklong closure. Meanwhile, the cities of Changchun and Jilin in the...
The U.S. Marine Corps released the identities on Sunday of four service members who died when their aircraft crashed during a NATO exercise in the Arctic Circle on Friday. The four fallen Marines, who were assigned to the 2nd Marine Air Wing, are Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Indiana, Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Massachusetts, Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Ohio, and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Kentucky.
A lawyer for the 22 women who have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual assault in civil lawsuits said Sunday the Cleveland Browns didn’t reach out to him while they were trading for the quarterback. Tony Buzbee has represented the women since the first accusation came out in March 2021....
