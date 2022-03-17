Using AI in health sciences education requires interdisciplinary collaboration and risk assessment

Focused research efforts provide important advances in science, but huge global problems will only be solved through interdisciplinary collaborations, argues David Ng. In 2001, my wife and I took the bold step of taking our baby daughter on a big trip to Europe. Getting there, suffice to say, was an anxious affair. Picture our arrival, two parents exhausted from not being able to sleep for two stressful days, and our daughter, fresh from a perfect 14-hour slumber during the flight. Add to that a poor choice of arrival time (midnight), and the horrid realization that in our exhausted state, we would need to keep our 'very awake' child quiet in a cramped hotel room overnight. But it was here, in the most unexpected of places, that I was witness to true brilliance. You see, on checking in, the hotel manager kindly informed us that there was a conference for deaf people, and that he had taken the liberty of booking every room around us with deaf clients - in effect, he had created a zone of deafness for our child.

