Rochester, NY

Corn Hill Arts Festival to return in 2022

By Matt Driffill
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Corn Hill Arts Festival will make its return this year, organizers announced Thursday.

Following two years of cancellations due to the pandemic , this year’s Corn Hill Arts Festival will take place on July 9 and July 10.

With more than five decades of history, the festival is known for hundreds of artists and a variety of unique hand-crafted creations throughout the historic neighborhood. In addition to art vendors, the festival features live music, food trucks, family-friendly activities, and beer and wine gardens

“The festival has deep roots in the community, and we are thrilled to announce its return,” said the 2022 Festival Chairperson, Bill Belecz. “Our neighbors and volunteers are excited and ready to once again put on one of Rochester’s favorite summer events. Visitors can expect original art, music, food, fun, and a few new elements which we are excited to announce in the near future.”

With the pandemic slowly becoming endemic , 2022 is taking shape for what is typically a normal year full of Flower City festival fun.

Rochester’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade was back and in-person on Saturday for the first time in two years. The Lilac Festival is bringing back its free concert series for the first time since 2019. The Jazz Festival announced its lineup this week for this summer’s event.

Meanwhile, the Park Avenue Summer Art Festival is unlikely to happen this year, according to Monroe County Legislators Rachel Barnhart (D-24) and Linda Hasman (D-23).

No Park Avenue Fest this year? Rochester summer staple in doubt over lack of promoter

According to legislators, the festival “likely will not take place this year” because the business group behind the event has been unable to secure a new promoter to put on the festival.

