ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kraken trade forward Calle Jarnkrok to Flames for picks

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nnSyy_0ei074TX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dInlj_0ei074TX00

The Seattle Kraken traded forward Calle Jarnkrok to the Calgary Flames for three draft picks.

The expansion Kraken acquired a second-round pick in 2022, a third-rounder in 2023 and a seventh-round selection in 2024 in Wednesday night’s swap.

Jarnkrok, 30, has registered 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in 49 games this season.

He played his first eight NHL seasons with the Nashville Predators, accumulating 211 points (94 goals, 117 assists) in 508 games before being selected by Seattle in July’s expansion draft.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Hayes, Flyers rally past Predators in Giroux's 1,000th game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored a tying goal late in the third period, then assisted Joel Farabee’s game-winner with 1:19 remaining to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night after they honored captain Claude Giroux for playing in his 1,000th career regular-season game.
NHL
NHL

After Rangers trade, Trouba welcomes Vatrano with old photo

New teammates have known each other since they were kids. Jacob Trouba welcomed Frank Vatrano to the New York Rangers by tweeting out a more than 10-year-old image of the two of them sitting in a school classroom. The defenseman included a message in his tweet sent Wednesday night. "We...
NHL
CBS New York

Tkachuk, Dube lead Flames to win over Devils

CALGARY, Alberta -- Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists, leading the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night.Dillon Dube had the go-ahead goal and an assist, and Brett Ritchie, Andrew Mangiapane, Milan Lucic and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for the Flames, who have won three of four. Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves.Calgary acquired Calle Jarnkrok from Seattle earlier in the day, intensifying the competition for playing time. And the Flames' depth players stepped up with a big night - led by Dube - as each member of the fourth line scored."It's...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Hedman
NHL

Ducks Acquire 2023 Third-Round Pick from Minnesota for Deslauriers

The Ducks have acquired a third-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft from Minnesota in exchange for left wing Nicolas Deslauriers. Deslauriers, 31 (2/22/91), had 5-5=10 points and 90 penalty minutes (PIM) in 61 games with Anaheim this season. The 6-1, 220-pound forward recorded 33 points (17-16=33) and 235 PIM in 169 games with the Ducks in addition to 41-41=82 points with 498 PIM in 486 career NHL games with Anaheim, Montreal and Buffalo.
NHL
FOX Sports

Matthews and Toronto take on Nashville

Toronto Maple Leafs (39-17-5, third in the Atlantic) vs. Nashville Predators (35-22-4, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup with Nashville. He ranks fifth in the NHL with 77 points, scoring 45 goals and totaling 32 assists. The Predators are 18-11-0 at home. Nashville...
NHL
NHL

Flyers acquire Tippett, draft picks from Florida in exchange for Giroux

Flyers also receive Panthers 1st Round Pick in 2024 and 3rd Round Pick in 2023. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have acquired forward Owen Tippett, a first round pick in 2024 and a third round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Drafts in exchange for forwards Claude Giroux, Connor Bunnaman, German Rubtsov and the Flyers' fifth round pick in 2024, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nashville Predators#Jackets Nhl
ClutchPoints

Blackhawks trade rising star Brandon Hagel to Lightning for draft picks

The Tampa Bay Lightning are not being complacent and appear to be making a push toward the postseason and for the future. On Friday, the Lightning made a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks to acquire forward Brandon Hagel. In exchange, Tampa Bay is sending future first-round picks, a pair of fourth-round picks, Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk to the Blackhawks, according to The Athletic’s Scott Powers.
NHL
NHL

Nashville Predators to Honor Terry Crisp During Home Game on April 17

Nashville, Tenn. (March 18, 2022) - The Nashville Predators will honor Bally Sports South studio analyst Terry Crisp during the home game on April 17 against the St. Louis Blues. Crisp, who has been covering the team for 23 years, announced on Oct. 30, 2021, that this will be his final season covering the Nashville Predators for the network.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Final Visit to Gila River, Penguins Gm 63: Lines, Notes & What to Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins (37-16-9) make their final trip to the Gila River Arena to face the perennially hapless Arizona Coyotes (20-36-4) on Saturday afternoon. Next season, Arizona will begin a three-year residency in a 5,000 seat college hockey arena at Arizona State. The Penguins have won three of their last four, only losing to the Nashville Predators despite significantly outshooting and chancing them.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Montreal and Boston face off in division matchup

Boston Bruins (38-19-5, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Montreal Canadiens (17-36-9, eighth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits Montreal in a matchup of Atlantic teams. The Canadiens are 6-8-2 against division opponents. Montreal scores 2.5 goals per game, the least in the league. Nick Suzuki leads the team with 17 total goals.
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

47K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy