Coshocton, OH

Land bank acquires site of Ratliff murder

By Leonard L. Hayhurst, Coshocton Tribune
 2 days ago
COSHOCTON — The Coshocton County Land Reutilization Corporation, generally known as the land bank, has assumed ownership of a property where a murder took place last April.

At a recent meeting, the board voted to take control of the lot with a vacant home at 1802 Chestnut St. Plans are to demolish the house. As the property was forfeited to the State of Ohio, the land bank could assume ownership at no cost.

According to court documents, the body of Brianna Ratliff was found at the abandoned home on April 18. She was killed in the structure on April 15. Blake Grewell was sentenced in January for the murder and rape. He received life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Mayor Marks Mills, a member of the land bank board, said he has spoken to Brianna's mother, Laurelanne Ratliff, about turning the empty lot into a memorial park. Specifics are to be decided, but Mills said it would not be a recreational park like others in the city. The land bank would need to vote yet on what eventually becomes of the land.

The owner of the property died in 2020 and his brother became the executor of his estate. Back taxes accumulated and the property was foreclosed upon, according to real estate records. It failed to sell twice at sheriff's sale.

The home has not been lived in for some time and is filled with trash, clutter and discarded collectibles, per court documents from the murder case. Grewell used a bottle found in the home to strike Brianna. He then choked her unconscious. A piece of broken glass from a door was then used to stab her several times in the face and throat.

The two walked to the house from nearby Hall Park. Brianna and Grewell were longtime friends.

llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com

@llhayhurst

740-295-3417

