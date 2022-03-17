Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has Saints Fans in a Panic

One of the most popular New Orleans Saints players decided to scrub his Twitter account of his photos with the team and fans are panicking.

One of the most popular New Orleans Saints players decided to scrub his Twitter account of his photos with the team and fans are in an uproar!

View the original article to see embedded media.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, aka Ceedy Duce, has a charismatic personality and is what I call an "Instigator" on the field.

Reference: Tom Brady - Tampa Bay's unretired quarterback and the NFL's all-time leading passer.

Once "Ceedy Duce" decided to ditch his linkage to the Saints, fans noticed, and the conspiracy theories on social media jumped off!

Could the young and burgeoning talent of the enigmatic defensive back know that he's a part of a trade package?

Exact details surrounding New Orleans' interest in Watson have been officially reported, but here's what we know.

"The New Orleans Saints met with Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for the second time Wednesday night. They are working hard to try to convince him to waive his no-trade clause to facilitate a trade to the NFC South franchise, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly."

Mickey Loomis and Dennis Allen are committed to bringing Deshaun Watson to New Orleans. Watson's suitors are lining up, even mysterious ones. New Orleans, Atlanta, Carolina are the current front runners, and perhaps a few other teams are interested in trading with Houston for Watson.

Like it or not, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is an asset many teams would ask for in a trade scenario. I would not be surprised if several other key New Orleans players could be in a trade package to acquire Watson from Houston.

We shall see.

MORE SAINTS NEWS