LANCASTER, Pa. — A 38-year-old Lancaster man will serve up to five years in prison after being convicted last year of a firearms-related offense. Shamell Smith, of the 500 block of St. Joseph Street, was sentenced to a prison term of 2.5 to 5 years in prison by Lancaster County Judge Jeffrey D. Wright on March 9 after being convicted by jury of person not to possess a firearm during a trial in November.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO