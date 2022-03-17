ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gymnastics Star Nia Dennis Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MhRkg_0ei06RTy00

Nia Dennis, a former UCLA gymnast who seized the public eye in 2020 with a viral floor routine inspired by Beyoncé’s Homecoming , has signed with CAA in all areas.

Known for gymnastic routines that celebrate Black culture and pride, Dennis has been applauded by Gabrielle Union, Alicia Keys, First Lady Michelle Obama and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, among others. During her time at UCLA, Dennis helped bring the Bruins to two championships and she was part of Simone Biles’ summer 2021 GOAT Tour that performed in 30 cities nationwide.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

As the decorated athlete pursues a post-gymnastics entertainment career, Dennis is eyeing opportunities in fashion, modeling, acting and high-profile brand partnerships. She opened the 2021 Met Gala by performing a routine, including flips, cartwheels and a Brooklyn marching band offering backing music, while wearing an iconic Stella McCartney for Adidas jumpsuit.

Dennis unveiled a global partnership with Stella McCartney x Adidas in Feb. 2022 as the gymnastics sensation looks to bridge luxury fashion and sportswear as the face of Stella McCartney gym suits.

CAA has closed deals for Nia with Pressed Juice, Calvin Klein x Amazon and Coca-Cola, among others.

Dennis is managed by Gary Minzer and her publicist is Danielle Dorfman.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Brooklyn Beckham Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Brooklyn Beckham has signed with CAA for representation in all areas. The 23-year-old content creator has more than 13 million followers on Instagram. Most recently, Beckham has focused on cooking content, an interest he picked up during quarantine. He hosted the eight-episode Facebook Messenger show, Cookin’ With Brooklyn, which features chefs like Roy Choi, Nancy Silverton and Nobu Matsuhisa.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe A-List Founder on Why She Hosted a Party for 125 Hollywood Assistants'Queer Eye' Star Jonathan Van Ness Signs With UTA (Exclusive)Director Sophie Hyde Signs With CAA (Exclusive) Other appearances include spots on The Today Show, The Late Late Show With James Corden and the Rachael Ray Show, where Beckham joined the talk shows for cooking segments. Beckham’s fashion photography work has been featured on the covers of international Vogue issues and in campaigns for Burberry and BMW. As a model, he has also been tapped as a brand ambassador for Pepe Jeans, Superdry, Huawei, and Honor 8, in addition to Burberry and BMW. Beckham continues to be represented by Kai Gayoso at Range Media Partners and Alex Schack at Narrative PR. Click here to read the full article.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Arnold Schwarzenegger Invokes His Nazi Father in Emotional Message to Russia

Arnold Schwarzenegger released an emotional video Thursday addressed to the people of Russia. The 74-year-old actor and former California governor largely focused on stating the basic facts of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, complete with subtitles, in an attempt to punch through Russian state propaganda.More from The Hollywood ReporterPulse Films' Founders Thomas Benski, Marisa Clifford Leaving Company'Writing With Fire' Directors on Their Oscar-Nominated Doc's Inspiring Subjects: "There's a Whole of Possibilities That They're Creating"Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Vanessa Kirby, Brad Pitt Among 900 New BAFTA Members “I’m sending this message to various different channels to reach my dear Russian friends and the Russian soldiers serving in...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ukrainian Actress Oksana Shvets Killed in Russian Rocket Attack

Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets, a famed film and theater performer, has been killed in a Russian rocket attack on a residential building in Kyiv, according to her troupe, the Young Theater. According to media reports, she was 67. “During the rocket shelling of a residential building in Kyiv,” the Young Theater statement reads, “a well-deserved artist of Ukraine Oksana Shvets was killed.” The troupe expressed “unreparable grief” at Shvets’ death.More from The Hollywood ReporterRussia-Backed RT News Channel Has License Revoked in U.K.Box Office: 'The Batman' Gets Off to Sluggish Start in ChinaSteven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw Commit $1M in Ukraine Aid The...
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Quincy Jones’ Kids: Meet His 7 Children, Including Rashida Jones & Quincy Jones III

The legendary music producer is the proud papa of six daughters and one son. Find out more about his incredible brood here!. Quincy Jones is an absolute legend in the music industry. The 89-year-old Chicago native is responsible for some of the biggest songs by such iconic performers as Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Michael Jackson. His work as a composer, writer and producer earned him a whopping 80 Grammy nominations, with 28 wins. He’s even been nominated for an Oscar on seven occasions! Hitting the high note time after time has allowed the former jazz musician to achieve a massive net worth of $500 million!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Gabrielle Union
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Nia Dennis
Variety

CAA Signs Journalist Katty Kay (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. CAA has signed Katty Kay, the popular author and BBC correspondent and author, and will serve as her representative for many of her ventures. The announcement comes just days after Kay rejoined the BBC after leaving last May to join Ozy Media, an ill-fated venture alleged in November to have committed securities fraud. Kay left BBC in a bid to broaden her horizons in digital and audio media, but left Ozy soon after it came under scrutiny. “I was looking forward to working with the talented young reporters but I did not expect this!”...
ENTERTAINMENT
HollywoodLife

Halle Berry’s Daughter Nahla, 13, Shows Off Pink Streak Hair & Is Taller Than Mom In New Photos

Halle rocked a low-key outfit as she wrapped her arm around her adorable teen daughter in the rare photo of the pair. They grow up so fast! Case in point — Halle Berry’s daughter Nahla is already towering over her mom! The Oscar winner, 55, was spotted out in Los Angeles with her 13-year-old girl on Saturday (Feb. 26) and it was obvious the teen has some height on Halle. Whether it was the thick-heeled shoes or simply nature giving her those extra inches, Nahla looked adorable hanging on to her famous mom.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac's Fiance Kidada Jones Almost Drank Diddy's Urine Says Former Security Guard

In a recent interview with The Art of Dialgoue, Gene Deal opened up about his experiences working as a bodyguard for Sean "Diddy" Combs. The ex-bodyguard recalled the events he witnessed during the East Coast vs. West Coast feuds in the late 90s, and detailed an "incident" between Diddy and Tupac's then-fiancee, and the daughter of Quincy Jones, Kidada Jones.
CELEBRITIES
Ledger-Enquirer

Who Is Tiger Woods Dating? Meet Erica Herman, the Golfer’s Longtime Girlfriend

Tiger Woods (real name Eldrick Tont Woods) hasn’t had as much luck in love as he has on the green, but the world-renowned golfer has seemingly met his match in his longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman. After years of dating, and after Tiger’s harrowing rollover car crash in February 2021, the pair seem closer than ever. Here’s everything we know about Tiger’s girlfriend.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics#Caa#Dustlight Productions#Coca Cola
CBS News

"Family Reunion" actress Jaida Benjamin missing

Los Angeles police are asking for help finding 27-year-old actress Jaida Benjamin, CBS Los Angeles reports. She was last seen Saturday in Studio City, wearing a purple crop top, pink jogging shorts and white sneakers. She also had locks in her hair. The Hollywood Reporter says her TV credits include...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Rihanna Dropped Major Hints About Her Due Date – & Why She Plans to Be a ‘Psycho’ Mom

Click here to read the full article. Heads up: Rihanna’s due date is just around the corner. The singer dropped the big news that she’s in her third trimester during an interview with ELLE this week. When asked if her radiant glow is from pregnancy or her beauty line Fenty, Rihanna responded: “I mean, they go hand in hand. There’s a pregnancy glow. There’s also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you’re like, oh, do I have to get dressed? Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person.” View this post...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Meet Airr! Candace Parker And Wife Anna Announce Birth Of Their Son

After helping the Chicago Sky bring home their first WNBA Championship last fall, the celebrations in Candace Parker‘s life continue!. The star baller and her wife, Anna Petrakova took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that they’d welcomed their first child together. The little one is a boy named Airr, born a few days before Valentine’s Day.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Spun

Look: Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares Message On Monday

The wife of Brittney Griner has posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram. It was revealed on Saturday that Griner was being detained in Russia due to an incident at the airport in Moscow. Russian officials detained Griner because they found hashish oil in her luggage, per the New York...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani twins with rarely-seen younger brother in sweet family video

Gwen Stefani had fans doing a double-take when she shared a sweet video featuring her rarely-seen younger brother Todd. The No Doubt frontwoman was in a joyous mood last week when she launched her debut makeup line, GXVE Beauty, and shared the special moment with her talented sibling – who has directed three of his brother-in-law Blake Shelton's music videos.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TMZ.com

Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus Performer Donny Davis Dead at 43

Donny Davis -- a longtime Vegas impersonator who performed with Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and Chelsea Handler -- has died ... TMZ has learned. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Donny passed away Tuesday in Las Vegas, where he was found in his hotel room bed. The cause of...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

‘RHOM’ Star Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Is Jealous of Her Current Dating Life

It looks like Scottie Pippen is having trouble letting go of Larsa Pippen and their 24-year marriage. The Real Housewives of Miami star and the NBA champion officially divorced in December of 2021. Although the divorce was finalized recently, their separation began when Larsa filed in 2018 and lasted for three years. The couple welcomed four children during their marriage: Scotty Jr., Justin, Sophia, and Preston.
CELEBRITIES
101.5 The BUZZ

Did Tevin Campbell Confirm His Sexuality?

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram  and On Facebook Too! The sexuality of one of our favorite artists from the 90s is a hot topic again. Singer Tevin Campbell released some tweets that to some, confirm what some would say is old news and to others may be a surprise: That he is gay. Twitter user @_taylor305 […]
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy