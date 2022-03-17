ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiomics to elucidate inflammatory bowel disease risk factors and pathways

By Manasi Agrawal
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is an immune-mediated disease of the intestinal tract, with complex pathophysiology involving genetic, environmental, microbiome, immunological and potentially other factors. Epidemiological data have provided important insights into risk factors associated with IBD, but are limited by confounding, biases and...

www.nature.com

