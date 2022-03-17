ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Pub owner donates premises to house Ukrainian mothers and children

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gvBTY_0ei06DN200

A pub owner who experienced living in a women’s refuge as a child has said offering his home to house Ukrainian mothers and children would give him a pleasure he had “not experienced before”.

Some nine days after collecting the keys to the Montreal Arms in Brighton, Charlie Southall decided to offer it for use as a free co-living space for Ukrainian women and children who have fled the Russian invasion.

The 43-year-old has lived in Brighton for the last 15 years but grew up in poverty and spent a summer living in a women’s refuge in Stafford when he was 10-years-old after his parents’ divorce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mErYB_0ei06DN200
The Montreal Arms, Brighton has been donated by it’s owner to Ukrainian refugees (Charlie Southall)

At the time, Mr Southall received help from the youth charity The Prince’s Trust, founded by the Prince of Wales, which he said hugely influenced his decision to donate the building, as he knew the positive experience that charitable intervention could have.

“Although it sounds horrific, and of course there was an underlying crisis, I have got really positive memories from that experience because it felt like a fresh start,” he told the PA news agency.

“I’ve got firsthand experience of how that co-living, peer support system can really help people that are in that situation … now I’m able to do something to help others, and you know what, it’s been one of the nicest things I’ve done in recent times.

“I was watching the news and like all of us, I’ve been quite moved by the humanitarian crisis … it really had an effect on me.

“(Donating the pub) has woken me up and I’m enjoying it, it’s giving me a pleasure that I’ve not experienced before and it’s a fortunate position to be in.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A5djo_0ei06DN200
Artists impression of what the living area could look like (Dragonfly video production)

The video production company owner has started a GoFundMe page to raise £85,000 to pay for the renovations needed to turn the former pub into a usable living space.

The renovation plans include creating a kitchen, a living space and a play area for children, utilising the open-plan layout on the ground floor of the building.

There are already six rooms on the upper floor which will be used as bedrooms.

Mr Southall said he would offer the pub for a minimum of three years, to match the Government Homes for Ukraine refugee scheme which promises a three-year visa for refugees fleeing the war.

His campaign also aims to raise donations from local businesses and he would like local residents to contribute and participate in the building works.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dRoCE_0ei06DN200
Artists impression of what the bedrooms in the pub could look like (Dragonfly video production)

He has been in talks with various charities to help with the property once it is up and running as a community space, including how to help with language barriers and mental health rehabilitation.

Mr Southall said he had been moved by the support of the local community in Brighton, and that people had offered kitchen appliances and vans to help move supplies.

One woman, who owns a local pottery cafe, offered tiles with which Ukrainian children could paint and decorate their rooms.

To follow Mr Southall’s fundraising efforts, visit www.gofundme.com/f/rennovating-a-home-for-ukrainian-refugees.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Celebrities join friends and family at funeral of Shane Warne

Shane Warne’s family and friends were joined by dozens of celebrities at his private funeral, including former England captain Michael Vaughan. The service in Warne’s home town of Melbourne was attended by around 80 guests, including his three children, parents, friends and retired Test captains Mark Taylor, Allan Border and Vaughan.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Ministers ‘knew of P&O Ferries’ plans to slash jobs’

Government ministers knew about P&O Ferries’ plan to slash 800 jobs before staff were informed but were told by officials it would ensure the firm remained “a key player in the UK market for years to come”, it has been reported. The Sunday Times newspaper said it...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Ukraine: Polish couple amazed by refugee aid donations

A Polish couple who live in Lancashire have said they have had an "amazing" response to an appeal for donations to help Ukrainian refugees. Natalia and Tomasz Soloducha, who live in Preston, said they had "no choice" but to do something after seeing refugees fleeing the Russian invasion. They appealed...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#Refugees#Ukrainian#The Montreal Arms#Russian
The Independent

Single mothers bought a house and are raising their children together in co-housing community

Two single mom friends formed a sisterhood after deciding to raise their children together in a four-unit home.Friends Holly Harper and Herrin Hopper have gone through multiple life changes in the past few years, including the end of both of their marriages. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the women found themselves living in individual apartments and struggling with the challenges of being a single parent. Harper is mom to her nine-year-old daughter and Hopper has two children, ages 13 and nine. After years of joking about raising their children on a commune, the women thought that purchasing a home together would...
RELATIONSHIPS
5 On Your Side

Almost Home helps young, struggling mothers and their children

ST. LOUIS — "There is help out there. Almost Home's vision is how do we break the cycle of poverty" said Reona Wise, the organization's executive director. It's a vision staff and volunteers at the nonprofit transitional living home in south St. Louis have turned into a reality for many young mothers between the ages of 16 and 21 and their children.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
BBC

Plymouth: Five lorries of donated items to leave for Ukraine border

Volunteers from Plymouth have gathered five lorries' worth of items for Ukrainian refugees. Andrés Mesa-Cruz appealed for drivers to take supplies to the Ukraine-Poland border, and within 24-hours 15 drivers volunteered. With funding and support from the local community, they have been "overwhelmed" with items for displaced Ukrainians. Mr...
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Russia
Shropshire Star

Telford pub steps in to help donation drive for Ukrainian refugees

Kind-hearted regulars at a Telford pub are among the many people who have 'overwhelmed' a Polish woman collecting items for Ukraine. Magda Benadda is co-ordinating a mercy mission of goods donated from the Telford area with a view to taking them to Ukrainian refugees in Poland. She has now arranged...
CHARITIES
Daily Mail

Cornwall's second home owners throw open their doors to refugees as county offers more rooms than any other - while host families scramble to attract Ukrainians by flaunting size of gardens in Facebook 'free for all'

Cornwall has been named as the county offering up the most homes for Ukrainian refugees in the UK so far, according to government figures since the launch of the government's Homes for Ukraine scheme. More than 150,000 Britons said they were willing to help Ukrainians fleeing their war-torn country, in...
POLITICS
newschain

Former Argentina rugby player Federico Aramburu ‘shot dead’ in Paris

Former Argentina rugby player Federico Martin Aramburu was killed in Paris early on Saturday, the Paris prosecutor’s office has said. Prosecutors confirmed to the Associated Press that a murder investigation has been opened. L’Equipe sports daily first reported Aramburu’s death. According to the newspaper, Aramburu, 42, was fatally shot...
WORLD
AL.com

How to help Ukraine: Resources to donate, volunteer

As people in Alabama and across the world look for ways to help Ukraine, it can be tricky to make sure your donations go to the places you intend. United Way of Central Alabama is working with worldwide partners to support those who are in position of violence and to provide life-saving treatments. Their website can accept donations here, which will be used for needs like transportation, food, medicine, hygiene kits, and childcare supplies, including infant formula and diapers, as well as other long-term needs.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
124K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy