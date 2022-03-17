ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Patrick's Day

CHP Looking for DUI Drivers on St. Patrick’s Day

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California Highway Patrol says they will be keeping a sharp eye out for drivers who get behind the...

Valley News

Menifee Police Department conducting pedestrian and motorcycle safety enforcement, DUI patrols over St. Patrick’s Day week

MENIFEE – Menifee Police Department will conduct a bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operation Wednesday, March 16, which is aimed at keeping people who exercise or run safe. A day later, Thursday, March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, additional officers from will again be out on patrol looking for driving under the influence drivers.The Menifee Police Department issued the warnings, seeing the need to protect the public by looking for violations that make the roads unsafe and endanger pedestrians walking or bicycling in the city.Menifee police Chief Pat Walsh said look out for many of his traffic and patrol officers on the road looking for any violators.“Just because they are on bicycles and walking doesn’t mean traffic rules go out the window for them,” Walsh said,
MENIFEE, CA
Daily Mail

Horrifying moment cyclist is pushed into oncoming traffic by SUV passenger in hi-vis during wild road rage clash at a busy intersection

A cyclist has allegedly been assaulted, robbed and pushed into oncoming traffic in a wild road rage incident that played out in the middle of a busy road. The Gold Coast man, 36, dismounted his bicycle at an intersection on Ross Street, Benowa, on Friday night at 6:45pm and approached a silver SUV believing someone inside had hurdled an object at his head.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Dui#Chp
The Independent

Police officer uses stun gun on Black delivery driver during traffic stop

Footage shows the moment a Tennessee police officer used a taser on a Black delivery driver who’d asked to speak to his supervisor.The officer in question is currently under investigation, after delivery driver Delane Gordon, 28, was pulled over whilst on-shift, despite not breaking any laws.According to Mr Gordon’s attorney, the police officer made a U-turn and started following his car, leaving him “fearful”.The driver started recording the incident after the officer started showing some hostility towards him, despite his polite manner.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Fight in Swansea’s Taco Bell sees employee knock out angry customerZelensky responds to deepfake video, calling for Russian forces to surrenderDrone footage shows Mariupol buildings decimated by Russian bombing
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Outsider.com

Missouri Tractor-Trailer Crash Kills At Least Six

At least six people died in an ugly tractor-trailer crash in Missouri on Thursday. The wreckage left untold numbers of individuals injured. A handful of seriously wounded drivers and passengers were evacuated to three different area hospitals. At a Glance:. More than 30 vehicles became entagnled in a massive tractor-trailer...
MISSOURI STATE
Saint Patrick's Day
CBS Sacramento

Elk Grove Police Work St. Patrick’s Day DUI Checkpoint 2 Months After Losing One Of Their Own To Suspected Drunk Driver

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Elk Grove police officers on Thursday night were checking cars and looking for drivers who might be under the influence this St. Patrick’s Day. “It’s a drinking holiday and the fact that we’ve been shut down for a couple of years, tonight a night that things are open, it has potential to be a really bad night,” said Lori Bergenstock, MADD program coordinator. Trying to get intoxicated drivers off the roads has extra meaning for these Elk Grove officers — one of their own, Ty Lenehan was killed by a driver suspected of being drunk just two months...
ELK GROVE, CA

