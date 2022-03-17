CHP Looking for DUI Drivers on St. Patrick’s Day

MENIFEE – Menifee Police Department will conduct a bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operation Wednesday, March 16, which is aimed at keeping people who exercise or run safe. A day later, Thursday, March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, additional officers from will again be out on patrol looking for driving under the influence drivers.The Menifee Police Department issued the warnings, seeing the need to protect the public by looking for violations that make the roads unsafe and endanger pedestrians walking or bicycling in the city.Menifee police Chief Pat Walsh said look out for many of his traffic and patrol officers on the road looking for any violators.“Just because they are on bicycles and walking doesn’t mean traffic rules go out the window for them,” Walsh said,

MENIFEE, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO