ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

‘One of the all-time greats in Boston TV history’: How WBZ’s Terry Eliasen is remembering Mish Michaels

By Marta Hill
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

“I can’t stop thinking about how blessed we were in the meteorological community that she chose us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XEiKM_0ei05AcE00
Mish Michaels in the WBZ-TV studio in 2005. Janet Knott/Globe Staff

WBZ meteorologist Terry Eliasen penned a moving tribute on Wednesday remembering his former colleague Mish Michaels, a longtime broadcast meteorologist in Boston who died earlier this week.

“It seems anything I say about Mish Michaels just isn’t enough,” Eliasen wrote.

Michaels’ career included stints at MUR-TV in Manchester, N.H., WHDH-TV and WBZ-TV in Boston, and the Weather Channel, according to The Boston Globe.

Her family released a statement announcing her passing on Wednesday but did not disclose her cause of death. She was 53 years old.

Eliasen, an executive weather producer at WBZ, worked with Michaels for nearly 15 years and said in his remembrance that her death, for the first time in his 20 years at WBZ, left him not knowing what to write. He went on to pay tribute to Michaels, recounting her impact, determination, and their friendship.

“In a field dominated by men for decades, Mish was determined to pave the way for women meteorologists, not just here in Boston, but throughout the country,” Eliasen wrote. “She was the most prepared, diligent, and dedicated meteorologist that I have ever worked with. She elevated and inspired those around her. Mish could have done anything she wanted.”

He went on to share how Michaels first became fascinated by the weather: when a tornado tore through her apartment complex when she was in kindergarten.

Michaels might have ended up a famous artist, author, or equestrian (all some of her hobbies) had that storm not happened, wrote Eliasen.

“I can’t stop thinking about how blessed we were in the meteorological community that she chose us,” Eliasen said. “She went on to be, in my mind, one of the all-time greats in Boston TV history and perhaps the most influential woman of her day in broadcast science.”

The WBZ meteorologist said he is just one of the “countless people” who were lucky to have Michaels in their life and “call her her a friend.”

“The stories of the people she touched along her journey and the lives she enriched could fill thousands of pages,” he wrote.

Read Eliasen’s full piece on WBZ’s website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston

Drunken revelry returns to L Street Tavern on St. Paddy’s Day

Welcome to St. Patrick's Day in Southie. It was a cold and rainy St. Patrick’s Day in Southie this year. While it’s not an uncommon phenomenon for this specific drinking holiday, it was still unwelcome amongst the people in green waiting in long lines for bars like L Street Tavern, The Playwright, Shamrock Pub, and Tom English’s Cottage.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester-by-the-sea, MA
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Boston

Teacher and student shot outside Dorchester school

They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A teacher and a student were shot outside a Dorchester school early Tuesday evening, Boston police report. Boston Superintendent-in-chief Gregory Long said during a press conference that Boston police responded to the parking lot of TechBoston Academy in Dorchester around 5:40 p.m. for a report that two people were shot.
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy