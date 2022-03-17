ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

MySantaRosa App Gets a Relaunch

ksro.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have ever thought to yourself, “I sure wish someone would fix this pothole,” you are...

www.ksro.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Google Home app to see major redesign

Google’s Home app on iOS has been pretty stagnant over the past few years while the company has been adding features to the service and its products. Luckily, Google has committed to giving the app a pretty big overhaul in the upcoming weeks. This overhaul should change the primary grid you use to interact with your devices.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

More than 50,000 Android users need to delete this malicious new app pronto

Google's Play Store is under constant attack from increasingly resourceful bad actors, and despite the search giant's best efforts to keep Android users worldwide protected from all kinds of threats to their most sensitive information, yet another malicious app has reportedly managed to wreak havoc of late. What's the app...
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Free up space on your Android by updating a single app

No matter the size of your Android phone’s internal storage capacity, it can be a struggle to ensure enough space. As applications and mobile games grow, so too does their size. Tap or click for eight simple tips to speed up and clean out your Android phone. Recording videos...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

4 Security Settings You Have To Check Immediately On Gmail

There’s a good chance you send and receive more than a few private emails if you have a Gmail account. Everything from tax-time information to personal information sent to friends about your upcoming vacation plans deserve to be kept secure. And though the email server is known for being reliable and secure, mistakes can happen and emails can be hacked. To help avoid this fate, Tech Expert Jennifer Denehy, the co-founder and marketing director of PeopleSearchFaster, offers four security settings you have to check immediately on Gmail — they can help keep your email secure.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#App Store#Potholes#Smart Phone
Phone Arena

Delete these Android apps before they slowly bankrupt you

While Android malware is by no means a novel threat for the billions of active users around the world, it really feels like the platform's security issues are only getting worse with time, as bad actors continue to improve their havoc-wreaking methods and Google is simply not doing enough to keep you protected.
CELL PHONES
The New Yorker

What Google Search Isn’t Showing You

When I recently Googled “best toaster” on my phone, thinking about replacing the appliance in my apartment kitchen, the search immediately yielded a carrousel of images of products from various high-design brands: Balmuda, Hay, Smeg. (Guilty: I had definitely searched for the Japanese Balmuda’s steam-enabled toasters before.) Lower down on the results page were ads for online retailers such as Amazon and Wayfair, then another carrousel of “Popular Toasters” with user-review metrics, then a list of suggested queries under the heading “People also ask.” (“Is it worth buying an expensive toaster?” “You can’t gain much beyond the $100 models,” an answer pulled from CNET reads.) Swiping down further, I reached aggregated listicles clearly designed to exploit Google’s search algorithm and profit from affiliate marketing: toaster tips from Good Housekeeping, the “4 best toaster ovens of 2022” from Wirecutter. Further down still was a map of toasters that could be purchased in physical proximity to my apartment. I felt lost among the suggestions, awash in information and yet compelled by none of it.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Google could ask for your licence or passport on YouTube and Google Play in Australia

Google has announced it will be expanding age verification checks to users in Australia who want to access age-restricted content on YouTube and Google Play. In the coming month, the search giant will introduce age verification checks where users are asked to provide additional proof-of-age when attempting to watch mature content on YouTube or downloading content on Google Play.
CELL PHONES
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Your Apple iPhone May Be Booby-Trapped

Anyone who has ever owned an Apple device understands. When that device, so precious and beloved at the beginning, fails or breaks, you know you are in for a rough few days if not weeks, depending on where you live. First, you probably try to figure out how to fix...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Phone Arena

Google Recorder app for Pixels gets a UI tweak

Back in 2019, the Pixel 4 series featured an app called Recorder that was designed to record and store audio. It also delivered real-time transcriptions right on the phone's screen. You might recall that The Wall Street Journal found that the app could keep up with one of the fastest talking women in the world and performed well. Eventually, older Pixel models received the Recorder update in a subsequent update.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Update your Android! Message upgrades, pay with your voice and more

If you have an Android device, you’ll want to hit that “update” button soon. Tap or click here for seven things you didn’t know your Android could do. Google released a significant update for the mobile operating system, adding many new functions and accessibility options. After...
CELL PHONES
Complex

LimeWire Is Relaunching as NFT Marketplace

LimeWire is headed for a comeback. According to CNET, the former peer-to-peer file-sharing service will relaunch as an NFT marketplace with a focus on music, art, and other entertainment-related content. The company announced the revival earlier this week, less than a year after Austrian brothers Paul and Julian Zehetmayr purchased the intellectual property rights to LimeWire.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Google's Android statues have apparently gone missing from its campus

Google's Android statues are apparently gone from its Mountain View campus. Some visitors who have gone to the area have reported seeing only "a dirt patch." Google remains mum on the mysterious disappearance of its Android statues. The park where Google's Android statues used to occupy is now apparently "just...
TECHNOLOGY
Ars Technica

Google Play Store will promote tablet apps with “quality” ranking

Google wants to make 2022 the year of Android tablets, and after launching a tablet-focused Android 12L update, staffing up an Android tablet division, and shipping one or two tablet apps, the company is now giving the Play Store some tablet love. The goal is to make it easier for tablet users to find actual tablet apps rather than stretched-out phone apps.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Google’s Android app will finally let you delete the last 15 minutes of your search history

Google is finally bringing the ability to delete the last 15 minutes of your search history to its Android app, the company confirmed to The Verge. “We’re currently rolling this feature out on the Google app for Android and expect it to be available to everyone using the app in the next few weeks,” Google spokesperson Ned Adriance said in a statement to The Verge. “We’re continuing to explore ways to bring this helpful feature to other surfaces.”
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Google’s tweaking the Play Store to make it better for big screen devices

Google is making some tweaks to the Play Store to make it easier for people with big screen devices to find apps that’ll take advantage of the display real estate. According to a post on its Developers blog, the company has some changes planned for how apps are ranked and promoted, how reviews are displayed, and the alert messages you might see if you’re browsing apps on a tablet, foldable, or Chromebook.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Android 13 might bring Google Photos search right to the Pixel Launcher

With Android 12, Google brought universal search to the Pixel Launcher for the first time, giving app drawer search the ability to browse through apps, contacts, settings, tips, and more. It was a great start to a long-awaited feature, with plenty of room to grow. It looks like Google is working on bringing additional categories to search for Android 13, with Photos integration getting spotted first.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Google Home app gets much-needed redesign with interactive buttons

The Google Home app is getting a fresh design that should make it a lot more intuitive, according to a report from 9to5Google. The upcoming 2.49 update will let you interact with your devices from a single screen, resembling the device control panel on phones with Android 11 and up.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Google Play Store lets you buy apps with Google Play Points

If you are one of those people who have collected many Google Play Points over the years and don't know what to do with them, well, you can now use your Google Play Points to purchase apps directly from the Google Play Store. As 9to5Google first spotted, at the checkout step when purchasing an app, Google will now let you choose to buy the desired app with your collected Google Play Points instead of real money.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Finally, Android 13 will ask your permission to show notifications

As another developer preview of Android 13 is released, Google has announced that it's finally introducing a way to manage new notifications, with a prompt. According to a blog post, whenever you open a new app for the first time, a message box will appear, asking you to approve or deny any future notifications from the app.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy