ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Counter terror police have seen rise in ‘lone actors’ carrying out attacks

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F1pYU_0ei056AZ00

Police have seen a rise in lone actors carrying out attacks and more young people being drawn into terrorism over the last five years.

Since the wave of terror attacks in the UK in 2017, Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes, head of Counter Terrorism Policing, said “most significantly” officers have seen a rise in the threat from “self-initiated terrorists”, commonly described as lone actors, as opposed to cells of terrorists being directed to act.

There is also growing concern about the number of children being drawn into extreme right-wing terrorism.

Typically British nationals based in the UK, “self-initiated terrorists” are considered “unpredictable” due to being influenced by a variety of ideologies which makes the threat “harder to identify, to detect and to stop”.

While they carry out their attack alone, they “take a good deal of their inspiration from online content and are sometimes in contact with others” and often use “readily accessible” weapons such as vehicles or knives.

There is a picture here of young people who are spending a great deal of time discussing and sharing and exchanging material online. But we are absolutely seeing some of that shift to plans to carry out terrorist attacks

Speaking to reporters at a briefing on Thursday, Assistant Commissioner Jukes said: “The consequence of that for us is that they can move to action very quickly and therefore reduce the window where they might be spotted.”

He said he sees the opening of the new counter terror operations centre in London as “critical” to tackling such threats as “we will be able to spot the signals and signs with greater acuity” and better share intelligence to spot threats as they escalate.

Police have also sought to remove extremist material online, with an internet referral unit seeing more than 350,000 pieces of extremist and terrorist content taken down since 2015.

Anti-terror police are also “increasingly” seeing more examples of extreme right-wing threats, which can include anti-Semitic and Islamophobic rhetoric as well as featuring “violent misogyny”.

The perpetrators are “substantially younger” than before which is of “real concern”, Mr Jukes said.

Describing them as young people who spend “a great deal of time online” and build friendships in a digital world, he told reporters: “There is a picture here of young people who are spending a great deal of time discussing and sharing and exchanging material online. But we are absolutely seeing some of that shift to plans to carry out terrorist attacks.”

Children make up around one in eight of such arrests. Last year 20 children were arrested, 19 of whom were linked to extreme right-wing ideologies.

They are “almost exclusively” boys and the most common offending is possession of, or dissemination of, terrorist material.

In the last financial year one in four people who were referred to anti-terror scheme the Prevent programme was identified as having an extreme right-wing ideology, Mr Jukes said.

Up to the end of 2021, just over 40% of counter-terror arrests related to suspected extreme right-wing terrorism. In that year there were four late-stage terror plots which were disrupted, three of those related to extreme right-wing terrorism.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

London better prepared for a terror attack, expert says

London is significantly better prepared for a terrorist attack than it was five years ago, a report has found. Security expert Lord Harris said a "huge amount of work" had been done by London's emergency services and key agencies since 2016. He examined learning points from attacks in 2017 as...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Right Wing Terrorism#Police#Terror Attacks#British
US News and World Report

Saudi Arabia Executes 81 Men in One Day for Terrorism, Other Offences

RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia executed 81 men including seven Yemenis and one Syrian on Saturday, the interior ministry said, in the kingdom's biggest mass execution in decades. The number dwarfed the 67 executions reported there in all of 2021 and the 27 in 2020. Offences ranged from joining militant groups...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Egypt investigates journalist who questioned miracle attributed to Prophet Mohammed

Egyptian authorities are investigating a prominent journalist for his remarks questioning a miracle attributed to the Prophet Muhammad. The journalist, Ibrahim Issa, claimed that the “Isra and Miraj”, also known as the “night journey” in Islam, is a “completely delusional story”, sparking a controversy in the country.According to Islam, it was a two-part journey that Prophet Muhammad took, first from Mecca to Jerusalem, and then ascended to the heavens, around the year 621. It is considered among the most notable events in Islam and also finds a significant mention in the Quran.On Friday, while speaking on a TV channel, Mr...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
TheDailyBeast

Saudi Arabia Executes Record-Breaking 81 People in One Day

Saudi Arabia executed 81 people Saturday, the kingdom announced, the largest amount of people killed by the country in a single day. Those who died had been convicted of crimes such as murder, rape, and terrorism charges, according to The Wall Street Journal. The country did not disclose how the prisoners were killed, though it has usually resorted to beheading by sword. The kingdom has repeatedly faced criticism from human rights activists over its rampant of use of the death penalty, but the kingdom shot down any suggestion the method wasn’t effective. “The interior ministry announces this to assure everyone that this country…won’t hesitate to deter anyone who threatens security or disrupts public life…” it said, per the Journal. The previous record for executions was in 1980 after 63 people were killed after they laid a siege to Mecca’s Grand Mosque for two weeks.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Police must be ‘ready to adapt’ to constantly changing terror threat

The outgoing Metropolitan Police Commissioner has described the threat of terrorism as a “real and present danger” which is “constantly changing and evolving”.Dame Cressida Dick said police must be “ready to adapt” but, as she prepares to leave her post added, “we are in a good position” to tackle the threats posed by terrorists in “whatever form or guise we find them”.Speaking to reporters at a briefing on Thursday, she said: “We must not be complacent, the terrorism threat is a real and present danger. It is, as I’ve said, constantly changing and evolving. We have to be ready to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Former Argentina rugby player Federico Aramburu ‘shot dead’ in Paris

Former Argentina rugby player Federico Martin Aramburu was killed in Paris early on Saturday, the Paris prosecutor’s office has said. Prosecutors confirmed to the Associated Press that a murder investigation has been opened. L’Equipe sports daily first reported Aramburu’s death. According to the newspaper, Aramburu, 42, was fatally shot...
WORLD
newschain

Fury over Boris Johnson’s comparison of Ukraine’s resistance to Brexit

Boris Johnson has sparked outrage by comparing the struggle of Ukrainians fighting the Russian invasion to British people voting for Brexit. In his speech to the Tory spring conference in Blackpool, Mr Johnson said it is the “instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom”, with the Brexit vote a “famous recent example”.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
124K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy