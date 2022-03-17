Criminal Justice Data Landscape Report Highlighted at Georgia Criminal Law Symposium

An Oregon man has been indicted by a grand jury over what police say is the state’s biggest ever “ghost gun” bust.Tyler Ray Harnden, 29, is also accused of distributing fake oxycodone pills that were found to contain fentanyl.Authorities say they discovered dozens of homemade firearm components and partly assembled guns at the suspect’s home in Salem, Oregon, last month.Officers also found two loaded pistols, three assembled ghost guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition, 15 loaded high-capacity magazines and firearm manufacturing equipment.Harnden cannot legally possess a firearm as he is a convicted felon, according to US Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO