ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Private Ambulance Services Face Staffing Shortages

star967.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCiting stressful conditions and low pay, staffing shortages have prompted officials from the private ambulance industry to ask for a lifeline. The Great Resignation has affected private ambulance companies particularly hard, with an...

www.star967.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEKU

Nurses are waiting months for licenses as hospital staffing shortages spread

Three hours spent on hold. That's how long Courtney Gramm waited one day, all so that she might get her license from the state of California to work as a nurse. That morning was just a snapshot from a long ordeal. "Panicked, anxious, frustrated, mad even," Gramm describes how she felt as she called over and over. "I just couldn't get any information out of them."
HEALTH SERVICES
KPBS

Ambulance service in San Diego understaffed

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department will be pursuing financial penalties after an early review of Falck’s contract found the company was regularly understaffing ambulances. Meanwhile, efforts to expand the San Diego Convention Center are facing more legal setbacks. Plus, Victoria Mature appears in a multimedia production alongside her late father and renowned actor Victor Mature at Bodhi Tree Concerts.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
City
Springfield, IL
Chicago, IL
Health
MyWabashValley.com

Knox County officials weigh ambulance service options

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Knox County officials are looking at three ambulance service options that could be the county’s next ambulance provider. Officials met Monday and discussed whether Good Samaritan Hospital, American Medical Response or Knox County EMS will serve the county. Knox County is one of two counties in Indiana that does not have a subsidized ambulance service.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulance Services#Medical Services#Emt#Isaa#Illinoisans#The General Assembly
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Childcare Approaching Critical Staffing Shortage

Childcare Providers Say They Need Funding to Pay Workers an Affordable Wage. Childcare for CT’s Future rallied at the capitol Wednesday ahead of what they say is a childcare crisis. The group of childcare providers across the state say funds are in dire need right now. “The childcare industry...
CONNECTICUT STATE
KVUE

Pflugerville City Council to end contract with ambulance service

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — On Tuesday night, the Pflugerville City Council voted to terminate a contract with Acadian Ambulance Services of Texas, just months after approving the contract in November 2021. Councilmembers also voted on a separate motion at their March 8 meeting to reopen efforts to find a new...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Sheridan Media

Rural Health Exploring Ambulance Service for Wildland Fires

During their regular meeting this week, the Johnson County Rural Health Care District Board discussed the possibility of providing ambulances for area wildland fires. Board member Mark Haines brought the information before the board, explaining how providing the service will help the district financially. Haines passed out information to the...
WHSV

SHD modifies flight schedule to respond to staffing shortages

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD) customers may start to notice some flight changes this month. Due to the effect from the pandemic and staffing shortages, many communities are losing air travel services. SHD still has services through United Airlines to Washington-Dulles and Chicago O’Hare, but the schedules have changed.
LIFESTYLE
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Ambulance service not in Anthem network

People with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance who are treated or transported to a hospital by American Medical Response, the only ambulance provider in Owensboro, won’t have the service directly covered by their insurance company. That is true for people with Anthem insurance across Kentucky, an official...
OWENSBORO, KY
WRAL News

Summer camps are dealing with staffing shortages too

Just like so many businesses, Triangle-area summer camps are also dealing with staffing shortages. The COVID-19 pandemic is making operations difficult for businesses and events, and now parents looking for places their children can be when school ends. At the new Garner Recreation Center, which opened in August, the town...
GARNER, NC
WESH

Seminole County Solid Waste facing unprecedented staffing shortage

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — At Seminole County Solid Waste, they have an issue. "We're facing unprecedented staff challenges that we've never seen historically," Hector Valle, Environmental Programs Manager, said. Trucks continue to dump the trash collected but not all is consistently getting picked up daily. "We are very short-staffed,...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Women died after ‘gross failings’ by scandal hit mental health trust

A young woman died following “gross failings” and “neglect” by a mental health hospital in Essex which is also facing a major independent inquiry into patient deaths.Bethany Lilley, 28, died on 16 January whilst she was an inpatient at Basildon Mental Health unit, run by Essex Partnership University Hospitals.The inquest examined the circumstances of her death this week and concluded that her death was contributed by neglect due to a “plethora of failings by Essex University Partnership Trust”.Following the three week inquest, heard before coroner Sean Horstead, a jury found “neglect” contributed to Ms Lilley’s death and identified “gross failures”...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy