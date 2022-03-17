Private Ambulance Services Face Staffing Shortages

Three hours spent on hold. That's how long Courtney Gramm waited one day, all so that she might get her license from the state of California to work as a nurse. That morning was just a snapshot from a long ordeal. "Panicked, anxious, frustrated, mad even," Gramm describes how she felt as she called over and over. "I just couldn't get any information out of them."

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 11 DAYS AGO