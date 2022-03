ST. LOUIS–The Wohl Community Center on Saturday hosted the first of what will be six job fairs for the city of St. Louis, looking for employees in the city’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry. The jobs, which start at $15 per hour, include lifeguards, part and time and full-time utility workers and tree trimmers. […]

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO