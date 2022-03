If you’ve been following along with the NFL over the past few days or weeks, then you probably know about the Deshaun Watson situation. Watson has been the starting quarterback of the Houston Texans since 2017, but missed all of 2021 after requesting a trade and not wanting to be with the Texans anymore. That saga turned much more serious, as Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits stemming from sexual misconduct and assault from women.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO