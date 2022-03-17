ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Woman immediately quits retail job because 'the vibes weren't right'

By Daisy Maldonado
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

If you thought the Great Resignation was over, you'd be mistaken.

Employees are increasingly showing their frustration with management and their roles. Gen Z is leading the wave, and the impact is touching every side of the working sphere, from corporate to retail jobs.

One TikTok user revealed that she quit a job after only a day because of the bad “vibes” she received from her co-workers.

TikToker @skyedub uploaded the video with the text overlay on the video reading, “I got a job at Ulta and quit a day later because nobody introduced themselves to me and the vibes were atrocious.”

"it’s giving unemployed #helpme #socialanxiety," she captioned her video.

@skyedub

it’s giving unemployed #helpme #socialanxiety

While quitting a job after only a day would have been met with overwhelming criticism two years ago, there are surprisingly many people who are now agreeing with her actions.

"At a job you can immediately tell the vibes from people good call," one person wrote.

"i be doing the same💀 any minor inconvenience and I’m out," said another user.

"I don’t get why some people at certain jobs act like the new people aren’t welcome 😐 I see new people and immediately try to make them comfortable," another said.

"Everyone introduced themselves to me at every job i’ve ever had, you most def made the right call!! i’m so sorry they didn’t treat you with respect," another user said.

Although the TikToker did receive a ton of support, there were some people who felt that she overreacted.

"Bro its just a job we dont wanna talk to u we just trying to get money and go," one user commented, to which the poster responded, "I don’t wanna be miserable at somewhere im at more than my own house."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

What Target Employees Wish Shoppers Knew About The New Wage Increase

Target made some serious headlines around the world when the retail juggernaut announced that it's raising its minimum wage to "as much as" $24 per hour, per NPR. Unfortunately, people keep glossing over the "as much as" or similar verbiage, much to the annoyance of those who currently work at Target.
RETAIL
Distractify

Cashier Calls out Customer for Forcing Her to Stay After Closing in Viral TikTok

There are a lot of high-profile business execs and even hourly employees who would argue with the notion that "the customer is always right." Take Steve Jobs, for example, he was very much concerned with exacting his vision of tech products and functionality, even if there was an outcry at the beginning against them. Today, Apple is worth over $2 trillion, so yeah, maybe the customer was wrong about hardware keyboards on smartphones.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
morningbrew.com

People are quitting their jobs for good reason

People are quitting their jobs en masse. We could chalk this up to pandemic exhaustion and The Great Resignation, but according to data released by Pew Research Center, the reasons why people are quitting are a little more distressing. 63% of workers who quit their jobs in 2021 cited low pay and no opportunity for advancement, while 57% of those surveyed said they quit their jobs because they were feeling disrespected at work.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jobs Act#Tiktoker Skyedub#Ulta
Washington Post

Workers quitting rotten jobs is a good thing

In tracking the millions of employees quitting their jobs each month, administration critics have often characterized this development as worrisome. Maybe the employee still has child care problems? Maybe covid-19 is still a worry? Might this cause inflation? In fact, this mass resignation may be a positive development — and a sign the economy is tilting in workers’ favor.
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Nurse claims she will leave medical field for job at Target after store raises hourly wage to $24

A nurse has sparked a debate about starting wages, as some Target stores are paying their employees up to $24 an hour.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Riley, @thatnurseriley, noted how Target is increasing its hourly wages for employees this year. Throughout the clip, Riley could be seen posing in front of a news article, written byAlabama Live, with the headline: “Target starting pay raised to $24 hour.”As she lip synced to an audio saying, “That’ll do it…you do not have to worry about me,” Riley took off her stethoscope and work badge and placed them into her...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Jobs
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Retailer

Today’s consumers have an abundance of online information available to help them make the right choices when shopping. And ratings can help not just with what to buy but also with where. One publisher of a widely-used rating index of retailers has recently updated its customer satisfaction grades for dozens of major retailers. Over the […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

Costco Might Be Making Big Change for First Time in 5 Years

Costco customers may be surprised to learn that their membership price may increase this summer for the first time in half a decade. According to a report by The Street, Costco's chief financial officer Richard Galanti recently alluded to a potential price hike during an earnings call with investors. He said that the cost of a Costco membership could go up beginning in June.
RETAIL
Mashed

Walmart Employees Share What They Wish Customers Knew

Anyone who's ever worked in retail can tell you that customers can be both vital parts to your success and the bane of your existence. You may be helping a sweet old lady with her groceries or you may be trying to deal with an irate woman in baggy sweats trying to haggle for imaginary deals. In a place that serves nearly 240 million customers alone each week (via Statista), employees of Walmart from the deli counter to the electronics department are no strangers to dealing with customers both good and bad. With 1.6 million associates in the U.S. (via Walmart), Walmart employees have a pretty daunting task of doing their job and keeping their customers satisfied.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WTRF- 7News

Target to pay workers with $24 an hour

Workers at Target stores and distribution centers in places like New York, where competition for finding and hiring staff is the fiercest, could see starting wages as high as $24 an hour this year. The Minneapolis-based discount retailer said Monday that it will adopt minimum wages that range from $15 to $24 an hour, with […]
RETAIL
Indy100

Indy100

173K+
Followers
10K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy