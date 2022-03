Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insisted he has been impressed rather than surprised by the way his players have handled the uncertainly surrounding the club.The world and European club champions cruised into the FA Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 victory at Sky Bet Championship Middlesbrough on Saturday evening, their sixth successive win and the fourth since sanctions were imposed upon owner Roman Abramovich.Asked if he had been surprised, Tuchel said: “They have impressed me – not surprised, but impressed.Wembley Bound Blues! 🏟@ChelseaFC put an end to @Boro's brilliant run in this season's campaign, as an early flurry of goals secured the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 HOURS AGO