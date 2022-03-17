ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cybersecurity Advisory Firm Risk3sixty Introduces Executive Leadership Team; Announces Extraordinary Growth

Risk3sixty, a firm that helps high-growth technology companies assess, build, and manage security, privacy and compliance programs that secure their client’s data and inspire stakeholder confidence, announced the formation of its Executive Leadership team. As a team, the executives will work to support and advance risk3sixty’s vision of becoming the ‘professional...

Efinix® Hires Greg Barrett as CFO Completing Executive Team to Fuel Next Phase of Company Growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 9, 2022-- Efinix®, an innovator in programmable product platforms and technology, today announced that Greg Barrett has joined the Efinix executive team as Chief Financial Officer. Barrett brings a wealth of experience to the team as Efinix prepares to embark on the next phase of its expansion delivering the efficiency of the quantum fabric to an increasingly diverse array of end markets.
