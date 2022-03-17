How Richmond feels about climate change policies
( STACKER ) — According to the Pew Research Center , about two-thirds of Americans feel the federal government is not doing enough to counteract the effects of climate change. While a majority of U.S. adults acknowledge climate change to be a real issue, there is less consensus in regards to what measures to take to address the worsening climate crisis.
So, where does the U.S. sit on issues of policy? And how does the city of Richmond compare to the rest of the nation?
Metros where the most people support funding research into renewable energy sources
- Ithaca, NY: 90.4% support funding research into renewable energy sources
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA: 90.3%
- Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH: 90.1%
– Support in Richmond for funding research into renewable energy sources: 86.6%
— No. 84 highest among all metros
— 0.8% higher than the national average
Metros where the fewest people support funding research into renewable energy sources
- Amarillo, TX: 79.0% support funding research into renewable energy sources
- Houma-Thibodaux, LA: 79.7%
- Longview, TX: 79.7%
– Support in Richmond for regulating CO2 as a pollutant: 74.9%
— No. 94 highest among all metros
— 0.3% higher than the national average
Metros where the most people support regulating CO2 as a pollutant
- Ithaca, NY: 82.9% support regulating CO2 as a pollutant
- Ann Arbor, MI: 80.4%
- Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH: 80.3%
Metros where the fewest people support regulating CO2 as a pollutant
- Provo-Orem, UT: 65.0% support regulating CO2 as a pollutant
- Amarillo, TX: 65.2%
- Midland, TX: 65.3%
– Support in Richmond for setting strict limits on existing coal-fired power plants: 66.5%
— No. 122 highest among all metros
— 1.2% lower than the national average
Metros where the most people support setting strict limits on existing coal-fire power plants
- Urban Honolulu, HI: 81.1% support setting strict limits on existing coal-fire power plants
- Ann Arbor, MI: 78.5%
- Ithaca, NY: 78.2%
Metros where the fewest people support setting strict limits on existing coal-fire power plants
- Farmington, NM: 46.3% support setting strict limits on existing coal-fire power plants
- Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH: 49.2%
- Longview, TX: 51.4%
– Support in Richmond for requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax and use the money to reduce other taxes (such as income tax) by an equal amount: 68.6%
— No. 90 highest among all metros
— 0.8% higher than the national average
Metros where the most people support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax and use the money to reduce other taxes (such as income tax) by an equal amount
- Ithaca, NY: 77.1% support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax and use the money to reduce other taxes (such as income tax) by an equal amount
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA: 76.9%
- Urban Honolulu, HI: 76.7%
Metros where the fewest people support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax and use the money to reduce other taxes (such as income tax) by an equal amount
- Provo-Orem, UT: 53.1% support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax and use the money to reduce other taxes (such as income tax) by an equal amount
- Casper, WY: 53.9%
- St. George, UT: 54.2%
– Support in Richmond for requiring utilities to produce 20% electricity from renewable sources: 65.3%
— No. 88 highest among all metros
— 0.4% higher than the national average
Metros where the most people support requiring utilities to produce 20% electricity from renewable sources
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA: 72.8% support requiring utilities to produce 20% electricity from renewable sources
- Ann Arbor, MI: 72.2%
- Urban Honolulu, HI: 72.2%
Metros where the fewest people support requiring utilities to produce 20% electricity from renewable sources
- Provo-Orem, UT: 52.2% support requiring utilities to produce 20% electricity from renewable sources
- Decatur, AL: 54.7%
- Johnson City, TN: 55.5%
– Support in Richmond for providing tax rebates for people who purchase energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 82.1%
— No. 128 highest among all metros
— 0.0% lower than national average
Metros where the most people support providing tax rebates for people who purchase energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels
- Ithaca, NY: 86.6% support providing tax rebates for people who purchase energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels
- Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH: 86.1%
- Ann Arbor, MI: 86.0%
Metros where the fewest people support providing tax rebates for people who purchase energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels
- Amarillo, TX: 75.2% support providing tax rebates for people who purchase energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels
- Houma-Thibodaux, LA: 75.3%
- Texarkana, TX-AR: 76.0%
– Support in Richmond for drilling for oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 32.1%
— No. 230 highest among all metros
— 0.4% higher than the national average
Metros where the most people support drilling for oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge
- Dalton, GA: 43.7% support drilling for oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge
- Lima, OH: 41.6%
- Enid, OK: 41.4%
Metros where the fewest people support drilling for oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge
- Ann Arbor, MI: 21.9% support drilling for oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge
- Ithaca, NY: 22.5%
- Corvallis, OR: 23.1%
– Support in Richmond support for expanding offshore drilling for oil and natural gas off the U.S. coast: 51.4%
— No. 249 highest among all metros
— 0.8% lower than the national average
Metros where the most people support expanding offshore drilling for oil and natural gas off the U.S. coast
- Lake Charles, LA: 69.4% support expanding offshore drilling for oil and natural gas off the U.S. coast
- Alexandria, LA: 68.9%
- Decatur, AL: 67.7%
Metros where the fewest people support expanding offshore drilling for oil and natural gas off the U.S. coast
- Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA: 34.6% support expanding offshore drilling for oil and natural gas off the U.S. coast
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA: 36.6%
- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA: 37.0%
METHODOLOGY
METHODOLOGY

In order to parse how people in Richmond feel about climate change policies, Stacker compiled statistics using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . The data is from a survey conducted in 2020.
