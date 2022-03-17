How Richmond feels about climate change policies

( STACKER ) — According to the Pew Research Center , about two-thirds of Americans feel the federal government is not doing enough to counteract the effects of climate change. While a majority of U.S. adults acknowledge climate change to be a real issue, there is less consensus in regards to what measures to take to address the worsening climate crisis.

So, where does the U.S. sit on issues of policy? And how does the city of Richmond compare to the rest of the nation?

Metros where the most people support funding research into renewable energy sources

Ithaca, NY: 90.4% support funding research into renewable energy sources San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA: 90.3% Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH: 90.1%

– Support in Richmond for funding research into renewable energy sources: 86.6%

— No. 84 highest among all metros

— 0.8% higher than the national average

Metros where the fewest people support funding research into renewable energy sources

Amarillo, TX: 79.0% support funding research into renewable energy sources Houma-Thibodaux, LA: 79.7% Longview, TX: 79.7%

– Support in Richmond for regulating CO2 as a pollutant: 74.9%

— No. 94 highest among all metros

— 0.3% higher than the national average

Metros where the most people support regulating CO2 as a pollutant

Ithaca, NY: 82.9% support regulating CO2 as a pollutant Ann Arbor, MI: 80.4% Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH: 80.3%

Metros where the fewest people support regulating CO2 as a pollutant

Provo-Orem, UT: 65.0% support regulating CO2 as a pollutant Amarillo, TX: 65.2% Midland, TX: 65.3%

– Support in Richmond for setting strict limits on existing coal-fired power plants: 66.5%

— No. 122 highest among all metros

— 1.2% lower than the national average

Metros where the most people support setting strict limits on existing coal-fire power plants

Urban Honolulu, HI: 81.1% support setting strict limits on existing coal-fire power plants Ann Arbor, MI: 78.5% Ithaca, NY: 78.2%

Metros where the fewest people support setting strict limits on existing coal-fire power plants

Farmington, NM: 46.3% support setting strict limits on existing coal-fire power plants Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH: 49.2% Longview, TX: 51.4%

– Support in Richmond for requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax and use the money to reduce other taxes (such as income tax) by an equal amount: 68.6%

— No. 90 highest among all metros

— 0.8% higher than the national average

Metros where the most people support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax and use the money to reduce other taxes (such as income tax) by an equal amount

Ithaca, NY: 77.1% support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax and use the money to reduce other taxes (such as income tax) by an equal amount New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA: 76.9% Urban Honolulu, HI: 76.7%

Metros where the fewest people support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax and use the money to reduce other taxes (such as income tax) by an equal amount

Provo-Orem, UT: 53.1% support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax and use the money to reduce other taxes (such as income tax) by an equal amount Casper, WY: 53.9% St. George, UT: 54.2%

– Support in Richmond for requiring utilities to produce 20% electricity from renewable sources: 65.3%

— No. 88 highest among all metros

— 0.4% higher than the national average

Metros where the most people support requiring utilities to produce 20% electricity from renewable sources

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA: 72.8% support requiring utilities to produce 20% electricity from renewable sources Ann Arbor, MI: 72.2% Urban Honolulu, HI: 72.2%

Metros where the fewest people support requiring utilities to produce 20% electricity from renewable sources

Provo-Orem, UT: 52.2% support requiring utilities to produce 20% electricity from renewable sources Decatur, AL: 54.7% Johnson City, TN: 55.5%

– Support in Richmond for providing tax rebates for people who purchase energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 82.1%

— No. 128 highest among all metros

— 0.0% lower than national average

Metros where the most people support providing tax rebates for people who purchase energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels

Ithaca, NY: 86.6% support providing tax rebates for people who purchase energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH: 86.1% Ann Arbor, MI: 86.0%

Metros where the fewest people support providing tax rebates for people who purchase energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels

Amarillo, TX: 75.2% support providing tax rebates for people who purchase energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels Houma-Thibodaux, LA: 75.3% Texarkana, TX-AR: 76.0%

– Support in Richmond for drilling for oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 32.1%

— No. 230 highest among all metros

— 0.4% higher than the national average

Metros where the most people support drilling for oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

Dalton, GA: 43.7% support drilling for oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Lima, OH: 41.6% Enid, OK: 41.4%

Metros where the fewest people support drilling for oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

Ann Arbor, MI: 21.9% support drilling for oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Ithaca, NY: 22.5% Corvallis, OR: 23.1%

– Support in Richmond support for expanding offshore drilling for oil and natural gas off the U.S. coast: 51.4%

— No. 249 highest among all metros

— 0.8% lower than the national average

Metros where the most people support expanding offshore drilling for oil and natural gas off the U.S. coast

Lake Charles, LA: 69.4% support expanding offshore drilling for oil and natural gas off the U.S. coast Alexandria, LA: 68.9% Decatur, AL: 67.7%

Metros where the fewest people support expanding offshore drilling for oil and natural gas off the U.S. coast

Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA: 34.6% support expanding offshore drilling for oil and natural gas off the U.S. coast San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA: 36.6% Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA: 37.0%

METHODOLOGY

In order to parse how people in Richmond feel about climate change policies, Stacker compiled statistics using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . The data is from a survey conducted in 2020.

