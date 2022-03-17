ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt County, TX

WARNING: Do not burn outdoors as wildfire potential increases

By Jennifer Flores
 2 days ago
Photo contributed by the DeWiitt Count of Emergency Management

DEWITT COUNTY, Texas – On Thursday, at approximately 9:30 a.m., the DeWitt County of Emergency Management (DCEM) shared a statement released by W. Nim Kidd, Emergency Management Council Chair. The statement said that state resources will leave its region to assist in combatting wildfires in the North and West parts of Texas. The DCEM warns residents to not burn outdoors during these times.

Beginning Thursday through the end of the day, extremely critical fire weather conditions are expected to be widespread along and West of the I-35 corridor. According to the statement, high winds with low humidity moving across dry grass fuel will result in fire intensities with a very high difficulty of control. Evacuations are common under these conditions.

Moving into Thursday, a southern plains wildfire outbreak could develop along and West of I-35 to include the following locations:

  • Gainesville,
  • Fort Worth,
  • Wichita Falls,
  • Abilene,
  • Austin,
  • San Antonio
  • and Del Rio regions.

The statement warns that critically dry fuels and critical to extreme weather, including high wind speeds gusting to 40 miles per hour and humidity levels of 15 to 20 percent is forecast. These weather conditions, along with the abundant, cured grasses, increase the possibility for fire starts. According to the Facebook post, fire rates of spread in grass fuels could reach three to four miles per hour with flame lengths of 10 to 15 feet. This equates to flames the height of a one-story building burning the length of a football field in one minute.

The statement also noted that fire suppression aircraft may not be able to fly with high winds. All responders and emergency planners should plan to react accordingly with operational and potential evacuation planning. They should also activate local emergency alert/notification systems and take whatever measures they deem appropriate to bring the highest level of readiness equipment and firefighters to meet this threat. The Texas Division of Emergency Management also encourages local leaders to take all necessary steps to inform the public of the critical nature of this threat.

The above information was authorized by W. Nim Kidd, Emergency Management Council Chair.

You can read the original post here.

