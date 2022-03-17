St. Louis Zoo makes changes to guard against Avian flu

ST. LOUIS–One day after St. Louis County announced a “presumptive positive” case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI, the St. Louis Zoo said it would take precautions to protect its animals.

“We have temporarily closed the Bird House and Cypress Swamp (Flight Cage) until further notice. Also, some birds have moved indoors where guests may not be able to see them. We appreciate your understanding,” the Zoo tweeted on Thursday morning.

In addition, Penguin Puffin Coast will be closed an hour early, at 4pm daily for deep cleaning.

A zoo spokesperson said the precautions are part of a protocol in the event that HPAI is found in neighboring municipalities. According to the Department of Conservation, the bird in the St. Louis County case was identified as a Hooded Merganser, while a Bald Eagle was discovered in St. Charles County.

Courtesy: Missouri Department of Conservation

The St. Louis Zoo said HPAI does not pose a human health concern for zoo guests.

