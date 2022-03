I’ve often wondered why I changed my surname when I got married. I never wanted to; it wasn’t through a burning desire to be absorbed into my (then) husband’s family – I felt part of them, regardless. I certainly don’t regret my marriage – but I will always regret giving up the name that had carried me since birth. And so, while I was still married, I changed my name back by deed poll. It felt like I was reclaiming my identity; putting right something that had always felt wrong. I felt like “me” again. What’s more, I’m now doing...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO