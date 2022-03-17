Florida Woman Arrested After Shooting Neighbor In The Face, With A Water Gun

A Florida woman was arrested last weekend after shooting her neighbor in the face with a water gun.

Renee Bolduc, 40, was locked up after a neighbor allegedly walked past her trailer, and Bolduc wasn’t having it.

According to deputies, Bolduc saw the woman walking on the street, then proceed onto her porch with a water pistol in tow. Deputies say that’s when she squirted the woman in the face.

The wet victim said she didn’t enter Bolduc’s property nor say anything to provoke the attack.

Bolduc told police she was upset the woman was walking on ‘her’ street, however the victim only lives a few lots away from Bolduc’s trailer.

Bolduc was charged with misdemeanor battery and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. She was released on a $500 bond.

