ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

US grew less impoverished, better educated in second half of 2010s

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RDPC6_0ei00KcX00

The U.S. grew wealthier, better educated, less impoverished and less transient during the second half of the last decade, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Median household income for the nation, which had been almost $54,000 from 2011 to 2015, rose to almost $65,000 during the 2016 to 2020 period, which was the final stretch of the longest expansion in the history of U.S. business cycles, according to American Community Survey 5-year estimates.

With the exception of Colorado, the states with the biggest gains in household income were primarily on the coasts. The Rocky Mountain state joined the District of Columbia, California, Massachusetts and Washington with household jumps ranging from $15,000 to $20,000. The smallest gains, of $6,000 or less, were in Alaska, Louisiana and Puerto Rico.

The data released Thursday capture the second half of a decadelong expansion in the U.S. economy that followed the Great Recession. The expansion ended in spring 2020 as the coronavirus started spreading throughout the U.S., forcing businesses to close and workers to be laid off. The data captured only a small part of the initial impact from the pandemic, according to the Census Bureau.

The nation’s poverty rate dropped significantly in the last half of the decade, going from 15.5% in the 2011 to 2015 period, in the aftermath of the Great Recession, to 12.8% in the 2016 to 2020 period. With the exception of Alaska, where its change wasn’t statistically significant, poverty decreased in 49 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

Along with the increase in household income and decline in poverty, home sizes got bigger. The number of owner-occupied homes with at least four bedrooms jumped from 29.7% to 31.3%

Secret Stages music festival ending after 10 years in Birmingham

People were slightly less mobile in the last half of the 2010s, with 86.2% staying in the same home in the 2016 to 2020 period, compared to 85.1% in the 2011 to 2015 span. Young adults, who tend to move more than any age group, also slowed down their mobility, with 76.4% of people between ages 25 and 34 staying put compared to 75% between 2011 and 2015. Demographers say overall mobility in the U.S. has declined in recent years because housing construction hasn’t kept pace with population growth, and the increase in the debt people carry makes moving more difficult.

The U.S. became better educated in the second half of the 2010s, with almost a third of the population over age 25 having a bachelor’s degree or higher between 2016 and 2020, compared to 29.8% between 2011 and 2015.

Income inequality at the start and end of the decade remained virtually the same, although it was at its highest level in the 2010s than in more than five decades that records have been kept. It declined ever so slightly in Colorado, Maine, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island and Texas. It rose most significantly in Wyoming.

The American Community Survey provides the most comprehensive data on American life by asking 3.5 million households each year questions about commuting times, internet access, family life, income, education levels, disabilities, military service and employment. Disruptions caused by the pandemic produced fewer responses in 2020. Because of the low response rate, the 1-year version of the survey capturing year-to-year changes didn’t measure up to Census Bureau standards and it only was released in an experimental format.

For the 5-year version of the American Community Survey released Thursday, the Census Bureau revised its methodology to reduce the impact from the lack of responses.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS 42

26-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 26-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham Wednesday was identified. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jonathan Earl Dancer was shot on Division Avenue around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Dancer was transported to UAB Hospital where he later died. Birmingham Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
City
Birmingham, AL
State
Texas State
Birmingham, AL
Society
State
Colorado State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
Local
Alabama Society
WRIC - ABC 8News

What’s causing rents to skyrocket across the U.S.?

(NEXSTAR) – If you feel like you’ve been priced out of the housing market, you may not have any better luck in the rental market. Rent prices have been rising throughout the pandemic, and it doesn’t look like it’ll change anytime soon. In a recent analysis, Realtor.com found the median rent for homes with two […]
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#U S Economy#Commuting#Income Inequality#The U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey#The Census Bureau
Motley Fool

The 10 Worst Places to Buy a Home in 2022

You can make the most of your home by buying in the right city. If the cost of living in an area is so high your quality of life suffers, it's not worth buying there. A city with high job growth attracts new people, which in turn, increases your odds of building equity in a home.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Hottest Luxury Home Market in America

The frenzy of activity in the U.S. housing market has gone on for two years. And based on January data, this will likely not end any time soon. The median home price in America has been climbing and now sits at a record $350,000. The figure could move closer to $400,000 by year’s end.  Partly […]
KAHULUI, HI
KTEN.com

These are the Most Affordable Cities to Buy a House in 2022

In these twenty U.S. cities, the price is right for homebuyers on a budget this year. It’s no secret that buying a house is not an easy feat in today’s red-hot real estate climate. The unprecedented demand for homes has led to increased prices, heightened buyer competition, and lightning-fast sales. In some uber-competitive U.S. cities, homes are spending an average of just 34.7 days on the market before being sold, according to a recent Insurify analysis. Demand is high, so many prospective buyers should anticipate shelling out more than anticipated on a new home.
REAL ESTATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy