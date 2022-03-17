ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Pedestrian dead after being hit by Amtrak train on Jacksonville’s Westside

By Charlicia Williams
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OYjkL_0ehzzJnL00
Crime Scene Tape Crime Scene Tape (aijohn784/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The service Amtrak Train 91 has been temporarily suspended after coming into contact with a pedestrian on the track.

According to the Jacksonville Fire Department, the incident transpired at 9:11 this morning, around Roosevelt Boulevard and Wabash Avenue.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased.

There were 292 passengers aboard at the time the incident occurred.

According to Amtrak, an investigation is underway.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

JSO: Man found with gunshot wound outside home on Moncrief Rd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that it responded to a shooting Saturday morning at 3800 Moncrief Rd. W. At approximately 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area and located a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to his upper thigh. Officers gave the man medical attention until Jacksonville Fire and Rescue arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Shooting suspect arrested after stand off with JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that it has arrested a shooting suspect after hours of negotiation. STORY: JSO looking for assistance in locating credit card fraud suspect. At approximately 7:05 a.m. Saturday morning, JSO officers were dispatched to 3200 Rayford St. in reference to shots...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

As many as 10 shot at Arkansas car show, police say

DUMAS, Ark. — State police in Arkansas said at least 10 people have been shot at a car show. Update 11:49 p.m. EDT March 19: Organizers of the event where the shooting happened said it promoted nonviolence. The Delta Neighborhood Empowerment Youth Organization had sponsored the Hood-Nic event for...
DUMAS, AR
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
88K+
Followers
92K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy