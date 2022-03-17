Pedestrian dead after being hit by Amtrak train on Jacksonville’s Westside

Crime Scene Tape Crime Scene Tape (aijohn784/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The service Amtrak Train 91 has been temporarily suspended after coming into contact with a pedestrian on the track.

According to the Jacksonville Fire Department, the incident transpired at 9:11 this morning, around Roosevelt Boulevard and Wabash Avenue.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased.

There were 292 passengers aboard at the time the incident occurred.

According to Amtrak, an investigation is underway.

