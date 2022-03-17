March Madness To Preempt Some News 9 Newscasts Thursday And Friday

Strap in. The action is about to begin. Now that we've trimmed the teams from 68 to a neat 64, the first round of the 2022 NCAA men's tournament is set to commence. Sixteen teams will take to courts in Buffalo, Fort Worth, Indianapolis on Thursday, but there are no guarantees on who will make it through to Saturday. Will 1-seeds Gonzaga, Baylor and Kansas survive? Will No. 2 seed Kentucky handle Saint Peter's and avoid the fate that befell 2-seed Ohio State against Oral Roberts in 2021? Which player will save his team from elimination and become a household name?

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO