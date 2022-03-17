ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clare, MI

MTM On the Road: Clare Irish Festival Kicks Off Weekend Long St. Patrick’s Celebration

By Madison Schlegel
9&10 News
 2 days ago
Clare is ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s day.

They will have a giant parade to kick off all of the events the community is throwing.

Businesses have already started to prepare by decking out their stores in green and offering different specials.

We are giving a look at all of the different people rallying to prepare for the parade.

For a list of this weekend’s events, you can find that information here.

