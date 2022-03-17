ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Legal Ramifications of Construction Supply Chain Disruption

By Howard Frederick
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc upon supply chains around the world, requiring some companies to adjust operations, and others to permanently close their doors. The slowdown (and in some instances the stoppage) of commercial goods across state and governmental lines has not yet yielded large scale litigation as companies have...

www.sdcexec.com

Comments / 0

Related
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

The Supply Chain Is the Next Big Cyberattack Target

It's not just temporary gridlock; supply chain issues are expected to persist through 2023, further jeopardizing crucial infrastructure and making it a prime target for a cyberattack. The supply chain and transportation industries are already behind when it comes to securing their systems, and resources are spread thin dealing with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sourcing Journal

Forto, Silq: Latest Funding Fuels Supply Chain’s Digital Disruption

Click here to read the full article. Investors continue to pump capital into an industry navigating its way through digitization. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFrom Amazon to West Coast Dockworkers, Logistics Leaps Into Russia-Ukraine FrayFlexport CEO Unveils Bitcoin Investment: 'Never a Dull Moment'$54,000 Ocean Freight Rates: 'Prices Will Continue to Be Volatile'Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supply Chains#Infrastructure
CBS New York

Airline confirms fatalities as Boeing carrying 132 crashes in China

Beijing — A China Eastern passenger jet carrying 132 people crashed in southern China on Monday, aviation authorities said. China's state-run media said the crash led to a fire on a mountain and an unknown number of casualties.China Eastern said the cause of the crash was "still under investigation" and it did not provide any detail, but in an official filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange it expressed "its deep condolences for the passengers and crew members who died in the plane crash."  The Boeing 737-800 from Kunming city to the southern hub of Guangzhou "lost airborne contact over Wuzhou" city...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Two billionaire Putin pals stand to make a killing from delivery app Getir in US cities serving up 1,500 grocery items from bananas to filet mignon in 10 minutes while Russian president tries to starve Ukrainians

As Russian strongman Vladimir Putin tries to starve Ukrainians by laying siege to cities across the country, two of his oligarch pals hope to make a fortune by delivering food to Americans. Vladimir Potanin and Arkady Volozh, both among the richest men in the world, are investors of a controversial,...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Legal Lessons Learned During Supply Chain Crisis and Contractual Changes to Consider

The labor shortage, increasing demand, and logistics issues all coalesced into the supply chain crisis we are currently battling and will continue to fight. The pandemic affected more aspects of our lives than we were prepared to tackle. Most famously discussed to date is the disruption of the international supply chain. The labor shortage, increasing demand, and logistics issues all coalesced into the supply chain crisis we are currently battling and will continue to fight.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Companies Still Lack Sustainability Strategy

Despite increasing pressures to improve their carbon footprint, particularly following the COP26 conference, many organizations still do not have a sustainability strategy in place, according to new research from Supply Chain and Logistics Consultants (SCALA). “Both businesses and their wider supply networks are coming under increasing pressure to quantify and...
ECONOMY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Biden-Harris Tap Information-Exchange to Bridge Supply Chain Gaps

The Biden-Harris Administration announces the launch of Freight Logistics Optimization Works (FLOW), which will tap supply chain visibility and information sharing to keep goods moving throughout the supply chain. Stakeholders involved in the endeavor are tasked with developing a proof-of-concept information exchange to ease supply chain congestion movement of goods, and ultimately cut costs for American consumers, with DOT leading the program. The new move from the White House follows numerous attempts at innovation in the supply chain visibility space in the hopes to keep goods moving throughout the crisis. Now that the Russian/Ukraine complicates the supply chain even more, companies look for ways to keep afloat.
U.S. POLITICS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

L.I.N.K. | How Will the Russia/Ukraine War Affect Procurement?

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during an already stressed time for the supply chain could mean serious risks to sourcing and procurement. Managing editor Brielle Jaekel sits down with The Smart Cube co-founder, Omer Abdullah, to discuss current risks in procurement and what to do to stay resilient.
ECONOMY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

How To Create a Sustainable and Profitable Returns Process

E-commerce has expanded in use over the last two years, despite the supply chain disarray. These strong sales with double-digit increases year over year have also created record-breaking returns. According to NRF, the total returns in 2020 were $28 billion in merchandise. Whether it’s a consumer returning a shirt or...
RETAIL
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Retail Sector to Grow 8% This Year

Retail sales are anticipated to grow between 6-8% to more than $4.86 trillion in 2022, according to National Retail Federation’s (NRF) annual forecast. “NRF expects retail sales to increase in 2022, as consumers are ready to spend and have the resources to do so,” NRF president and CEO Matthew Shay says. “We should see durable growth this year given consumer confidence to continue this expansion, notwithstanding risks related to inflation, COVID-19 and geopolitical threats.”
BUSINESS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

The Rapidly Evolving Enhanced Geothermal Systems Market

Nowadays, governments and organizations worldwide are focusing on adopting renewable energy sources. Moreover, solar and wind power generation technologies have demonstrated potential development among all renewable power generation technologies accessible globally, garnering significant government funding. Geothermal energy, on the other hand, offers a vast market opportunity, and research into the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy