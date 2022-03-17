Keke in Christopher John Rogers on Jimmel Kimmel Live!
4 days ago
Yesterday(March 16th) Keke was spotted arriving for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote her upcoming film ''Alice'' and the actress rocked a vibrant hue that made her standout. The CHRISTOPHER JOHN...
Celebrities just cannot get enough of Christopher John Rogers. Lately, it seems like the Louisiana-born designer’s trademark bright colors and voluminous silhouettes can be seen on just about every red carpet. But Rogers’ popularity is not surprising in the slightest. In a sea of column dresses and neutral colors, CJR designs provide a fun, youthful ray of light, putting a smile on the face of anyone who encounters them. Case in point: Anne Hathaway on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday. The actress showed up to the taping in a full ensemble from the designer’s resort 2022 collection—a polka-dot jacquard set including a bustier, wide leg trousers, and a matching oversized suit jacket on top—and seemed to love the look so much, she engaged in a full photo shoot on the street.
Kristen shined bright on Jimmy Kimmel Live the other night! The 31-year-old talked about her Oscar nomination, the amazing reactions that she got from her fans, how her parents feel about it, announcing her engagement on Howard Stern, wanting Guy Fieri to officiate the wedding, Princess Di’s chef commenting on her portrayal of Diana, the wig she wore in the movie, and choosing the song All I Need Is a Miracle by Mike + The Mechanics for the end of the film. Yes it was a well-deserved segment indeed!
Despite a recent health scare that left her husband in great fear, Hailey Bieber is back to work. As OK! reported, Hailey was rushed to the hospital in Palm Springs, Calif., last week after suffering a "medical emergency." Doctors ran tests at the time to see whether her symptoms were related to the coronavirus after Justin Bieber recovered from COVID-19 just a few weeks ago.
The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, looked radiant for her second day of engagements in Belize as part of her and Prince William's Caribbean Royal Tour to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Emulating her usual effortless style, Kate donned a vibrant floral tea dress complete with delicate capped sleeves, tiered midi-skirt...
Eve is loving her new role as a mom. On Friday morning, the 43-year-old rapper, who welcomed her first baby, son Wilde Wolf, with husband Maximillion Cooper last month, shared an adorable video to her Instagram Story of the newborn sleeping on her chest. "Wilde, my precious baby," she says...
A new photo on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Stories has everyone wondering if she and Travis Scott secretly got married. Jenner posted a St. Patrick’s Day photo of her hand on a green Hermès Kelly bag, but it was her rings that stood out the most. Kylie was...
Quiet as its kept, 2022 might be Keke Palmer’s year. Before her work in Disney Pixar’s Lightyear and Jordan Peele’s Nope drops later this year, she plays the titular role in Alice, a thriller written and directed by Krystin Ver Linden that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Palmer’s Alice is a young woman born into slavery...only it’s 1973. She doesn’t know that initially, but when she finds out? Run.
Two of a kind? Kanye West’s recent flame, Chaney Jones, made headlines for her style — seemingly putting her in prime Kardashian-Jenner lookalike territory. However, she disagreed with the assumptions about the way she looks. “No, not really,” Jones, 24, told TMZ on Friday, March 18, noting that she doesn’t see any physical similarities between […]
Rihanna is giving the world a look at her growing baby bump!. On Sunday, the Fenty Beauty founder shared a video on her Instagram Story that proudly showed off her tummy. “Taking 'booty do' to a new level #preggoaf,” she wrote. In the video, the mommy-to-be pans the camera around her stomach that is dressed in jeans and a cropped vintage T-shirt.
The Steve Harvey Morning Show is one of the most listened to and requested radio shows in the world. There are plenty of people who tune in every weekday morning to hear Steve and the crew offer comic relief to things going on in the world. They also tune in for Shirley's Strawberry Letter, but everyone knows about the prank phone call with Nephew Tommy.
Another packed week of events in and around Billings is underway. Here are some highlights. Robert Pattinson stars in Matt Reeves' gritty take on the Caped Crusader. Showtimes throughout the weekend, check arthousebillings.com for more information and exact times. Chris Warren at Carbon County Museum. Local author Chris Warren will...
Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
Michael Bublé is revealing his kids' priceless reaction to having another sibling on the way. During his appearance on Friday's episode of The View, the Grammy-winning singer, 46, expressed his excitement that he and wife Luisana Lopilato, 34, are expecting their fourth baby together. The couple is already parents to sons Noah, 8, and Elias, 6, and daughter Vida, 3.
“The Bachelor” star Clayton Echard laughed off a viral snap of himself being choked by girlfriend Susie Evans in bed. The risqué shot was taken from a compilation video the couple shared via Instagram documenting their last four months together as they quietly waited for the show to finish airing.
A beautifully blended brood! Several days after Lisa Bonet was spotted wearing her wedding ring, Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa showcased their enduring friendship. "Ride or die. Brothers for life,” the “Fly Away” crooner, 57, captioned an Instagram photo with the Aquaman star, 42, on Saturday, March 19, of the pair riding motorcycles. Kravitz was married to […]
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Just in time for the Academy Awards, the Will Smith tennis drama "King Richard" arrives Thursday on HBO Max. Reinaldo Marcus Green's film, which is nominated for six Oscars including best picture, first streamed for 30 days when it debuted simultaneously in theaters and HBO Max in November. But if you missed it then, it's back now to help you with your Oscars prep in what's likely to land Smith his first Academy Award. Smith's portrayal of Richard Williams, father to Venus and Serena Williams, has been hailed as his most soulful and sensitive performance. Smith, whose co-stars include the also nominated Aunjanue Ellis, crafts an affection portrait of Williams as mentor to his five daughters in Compton, California. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr praised it "inspiring, even if it's not exactly inspired," noting that "it doesn't do too much glossy revisionism on behalf of its complicated and flawed central subject."
The Recording Academy pulled Kanye West’s performance from the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, citing his “disturbing online behavior.”. On Sunday (March 20), Grammy host Trevor Noah — one of many Kanye targeted on Instagram last week — responded to the Academy’s decision, tweeting, “I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye.”
Cate Blanchett has recalled being told that her film career would be over by the time she turned 30. The actor opened up about her experience in the industry during a recent appearance on the Smartless podcast.The Academy Award winner told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett that in her early career she had believed she would return to the theatre.“My husband said to me – and he is so supportive – but Sean [Hayes], you mentioned when I played Queen Elizabeth, that happened… in dog years, I was over the hill by the time I made...
Almost one year since Mayim Bialik hosted her first Jeopardy! episode, she’s getting candid about wanting to stay at the lectern for good. Before kicking off a new week of clues and answers, The Big Bang Theory alum attended the 27th Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night, and she opened up about what her future on Jeopardy! might look like. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Mayim revealed that her time on the quiz show is slowing coming to an end and if it were up to her, she would continue standing at the podium. According to the Call Me Kat star, she will be recording new episodes until this spring. But after that, she doesn’t know what will happen.
Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes are enjoying some fun in the sun as husband and wife!. Over the weekend, Matthews, 26, shared a selection of intimate photographs from her honeymoon with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback on her Instagram Story. "Went to St Barths for our honeymoon," Matthews wrote alongside...
