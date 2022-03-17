World's Largest Youth Livestock Show Comes To State Fairgrounds

The world's largest junior livestock show is on at the state fairgrounds, with kids from every county in Oklahoma exhibiting their projects.

This Youth Expo awards about $2 million to exhibitors and more than $300,000 in scholarships.

It also has a $25 million economic impact on our city.

It's all about the prep and pageantry.

"We have sheep, cattle, and hogs here," said Kass Newell, the Executive Vice President of Oklahoma Youth Expo. "We have people from the panhandle down to Idabel all over Oklahoma."

More than 7,500 exhibitors are hoping their livestock stands out.

Meet Libby McEndoo, a senior in Stillwater, realizing this will be her last time at the show.

"All of my friends are on the beach somewhere, but I wouldn't want to be anywhere else but right here," said McEndoo.

She and her steer Chief have worked all year for this week, placing third overall.

While it's bittersweet, this time Chief will help Libbey on her next adventure college.

"Someone will buy him, and someone will get the meat out of him. I get the money to go to college with it," said McEndoo.

Thursday night is a huge night for this week-long event.

It's the 20th anniversary of the Grand Drive.

The Grand Drive starts Thursday at 6 p.m. and is free to the public.

For more information, click here.