ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Glen Rea returns to Luton Town from Wigan Athletic after knee injury

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuton midfielder Glen Rea has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury....

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

West Ham face Lyon and Rangers draw Braga in Europa League quarter-finals

West Ham will play Lyon and Rangers face Braga in the Europa League quarter-finals after avoiding the most daunting-looking opponents in Friday’s draw. Barcelona will take on Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig drew Atalanta in the other ties. The winners of the Barcelona-Frankfurt tie will face West Ham or Lyon in the semi-finals.
UEFA
BBC

Shaun McWilliams: Northampton midfielder to miss rest of season

Northampton Town midfielder Shaun McWilliams will not play again this season because of a knee injury. He went off at half-time in their 2-1 defeat by Carlisle United on 12 March and has missed the last two game for the League Two promotion hopefuls. "Shaun is done for the season,"...
SOCCER
The Guardian

Blackstenius inspires Arsenal win over lowly Coventry in Women’s FA Cup

Arsenal moved into the Women’s FA Cup semi-finals in comfortable fashion as they beat Coventry United 4-0 at Meadow Park. The Women’s Super League leaders, playing a Coventry side who were on the brink of liquidation before a buyout in January and are bottom of the Championship after a 10-point deduction, dominated possession from the off but were initially unable to find a breakthrough.
SPORTS
BBC

Andy Lochhead: Former Burnley & Aston Villa striker dies aged 81

Former Burnley and Aston Villa striker Andy Lochhead has passed away aged 81. Burnley said they were "saddened" by the news about a player who "made more than 200 appearances for the club, scoring over 100 goals". Lochhead scored four when Burnley beat Manchester United 6-1 in a league game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glen Rea
Person
Leam Richardson
SkySports

Stoke City 2-0 Millwall: Jacob Brown plays starring role in Potters win

Jacob Brown inspired a much-needed 2-0 victory over Millwall to relieve pressure on Stoke boss Michael O'Neill. Without a win in eight league games entering the fixture, the Potters took an early lead through Brown's accurate header and doubled their advantage through a George Saville own goal after the hour mark.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Reading vs Blackburn Rovers: Match Preview 2021/22

It’s time for the final game before the international break as Reading host high-flyers Blackburn Rovers, who will be hoping to strengthen their promotion credentials with a win at the Select Car Leasing Stadium this afternoon. Though they are currently without Ben Brereton-Diaz, Tony Mowbray’s men will be in...
SOCCER
BBC

Oxford United 1-1 Ipswich Town

Luke McNally scored with almost the last touch of the game as Oxford United snatched a 1-1 draw against fellow promotion hopeful Ipswich. Town took the lead in the 70th minute when Bersant Celina finished off a flowing move by turning in Wes Burns' cross. And the visitors looked to...
SOCCER
BBC

Aaron Ramsdale: Arsenal goalkeeper set to miss England games with hip problem

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will miss England's internationals during the next fortnight after suffering a hip injury. The 23-year-old was absent for the Gunners' 1-0 win at Aston Villa on Saturday. Ramsdale had been named in Gareth Southgate's 25-man party for the friendly matches against Switzerland and Ivory Coast. But...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wigan Athletic#Luton Town#Wimbledon#Uk#League One#Hatters
BBC

Chelsea to play Real Madrid in Champions League quarter-finals

Holders Chelsea will face 13-time winners Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Manchester City will play Atletico Madrid, while Liverpool tackle Benfica and Bayern Munich take on Villarreal. In the semi-finals, the winner of the Chelsea v Real Madrid tie will face Atletico Madrid or Manchester City,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Steve Bruce: West Brom mentality has to change

Steve Bruce says the mentality at Albion has to change after watching his team go from putting in an outstanding performance at Fulham to under-performing at Bristol City. The Baggies managed to snatch a point at Ashton Gate after substitute Adam Reach netted with virtually the last kick of the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Middlesbrough v Chelsea: FA Cup quarter-final preview

Middlesbrough’s cause might have been enhanced had Chelsea been forced to travel to Teesside by coach but, after seeing off Manchester United and Tottenham in earlier rounds, they have reasons for confidence when Thomas Tuchel’s team visit the Riverside. Yet as Chelsea flew north-east – the government having increased the club’s travel allowance – Chris Wilder could have been forgiven for harbouring privately conflicted emotions. Boro’s manager has made it clear promotion to the Premier League is this season’s overriding priority and an FA Cup semi-final could prove a distraction too far as his players aim to secure a Championship play-off place. Louise Taylor.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Marsch convinced Leeds can retain Premier League status

Head coach Jesse Marsch is convinced Leeds “can control their own destiny” and retain their Premier League status after fighting back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Wolves.Luke Ayling crashed home a stoppage-time winner in one of the top flight’s games of the season to lift Leeds seven points clear of the relegation zone.Wolves had threatened to sweep Leeds aside after a dominant first-half display in which goals from Jonny and substitute Francisco Trincao gave them a 2-0 lead.But striker Raul Jimenez was sent off for a second yellow card after his 53rd-minute challenge on Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Champions League draw: Chelsea vs. Real Madrid, Manchester City face Atletico Madrid

Holders Chelsea have been drawn to face 13-time winners Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals. The three Premier League and three La Liga teams in the last eight avoided each other, with Manchester City up against Atletico Madrid, Liverpool taking on Benfica while Villarreal will play Bayern Munich. In...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy