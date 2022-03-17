Glen Rea returns to Luton Town from Wigan Athletic after knee injury

Middlesbrough’s cause might have been enhanced had Chelsea been forced to travel to Teesside by coach but, after seeing off Manchester United and Tottenham in earlier rounds, they have reasons for confidence when Thomas Tuchel’s team visit the Riverside. Yet as Chelsea flew north-east – the government having increased the club’s travel allowance – Chris Wilder could have been forgiven for harbouring privately conflicted emotions. Boro’s manager has made it clear promotion to the Premier League is this season’s overriding priority and an FA Cup semi-final could prove a distraction too far as his players aim to secure a Championship play-off place. Louise Taylor.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO