Jill Biden appeared to mock her husband’s repeated mix-ups of calling Kamala Harris the president of the United States.The first lady mistakenly introduced the vice president as the president during a White House event to mark Black History Month."Ladies and gentlemen, the president of the Uni… the vice president," she began before the room broke out in laughter and applause.The actual president turned in Ms Harris’ direction before lifting his arms and bowing his head in feigned defeat, going along with the joke."I just said to make you laugh," Ms Biden said to explain fumble.Mr Biden comes under increased...

