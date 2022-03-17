Deadline set Monday to request absentee ballot for April 5 election

Absentee ballot applications must be received by the Washington County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Monday to vote in the Bartlesville Public School election and Town of Ramona special election.

Voters can apply online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Applications are also available at the county Election Board at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4, in the Bartlesville City Hall building. Call 918-337-2850 or email washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov for more information.