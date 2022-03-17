Mud season is fast approaching: Vermont may be leaving winter hiking behind with the melting snow

Ice across the state is melting to make room for Spring and the Vermont's unofficial fifth season: Mud.

Temperatures have risen above 40 degrees on five days since the snowstorm March 12, indicating the inevitable muck may have already reached certain areas of the state.

The Catamount Outdoor Family Center recently announced the closure of its trails as warmer weather approaches, making room for it's Spring and Summer activities, such as the Catamount Cycling Club which will resume in May, and its 2022 Weekly Race Series.

While the weather may feel more suitable for outdoor activities, other trails and outdoor centers around the state may soon close as hiking becomes a hazard to the environment this time of year.

According to Vermont State Parks, hiking during mud season can cause soil compaction and erosion as well as damage to the trail and surrounding vegetation.

The Green Mountain Club's trails are still open to winter hiking, and updates regarding trail closures will be posted online at greenmountainclub.org/hiking/trail-updates/.

For evidence of mud season affecting your area, hikers can find weekly updates about state trail closures on Vermont Department of Forest, Parks and Recreation website: fpr.vermont.gov/recreation/mud-season.

Vermont Trail Finder offers an additional way to track closed or partially open trails specifically centered around mud season at trailfinder.info/vermont-mud-season.

