ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Mud season is fast approaching: Vermont may be leaving winter hiking behind with the melting snow

By Summer Sorg, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z5Zuq_0ehzwOkF00

Ice across the state is melting to make room for Spring and the Vermont's unofficial fifth season: Mud.

Temperatures have risen above 40 degrees on five days since the snowstorm March 12, indicating the inevitable muck may have already reached certain areas of the state.

The Catamount Outdoor Family Center recently announced the closure of its trails as warmer weather approaches, making room for it's Spring and Summer activities, such as the Catamount Cycling Club which will resume in May, and its 2022 Weekly Race Series.

While the weather may feel more suitable for outdoor activities, other trails and outdoor centers around the state may soon close as hiking becomes a hazard to the environment this time of year.

According to Vermont State Parks, hiking during mud season can cause soil compaction and erosion as well as damage to the trail and surrounding vegetation.

The Green Mountain Club's trails are still open to winter hiking, and updates regarding trail closures will be posted online at greenmountainclub.org/hiking/trail-updates/.

For evidence of mud season affecting your area, hikers can find weekly updates about state trail closures on Vermont Department of Forest, Parks and Recreation website: fpr.vermont.gov/recreation/mud-season.

Vermont Trail Finder offers an additional way to track closed or partially open trails specifically centered around mud season at trailfinder.info/vermont-mud-season.

Alternative hikes during mud season:Camel's Hump, Mount Mansfield and more

Summer Sorg is a reporter for the Burlington Free Press. Contact her at ssorg@freepressmedia.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Shooting outside Arkansas car show leaves as many as 10 injured

Arkansas State Police (ASP) reported that a shooting outside a car show in Arkansas left up to 10 people wounded Saturday evening, according to preliminary information they said they were provided. Just before 7:30 p.m. local time “Arkansas State Troopers of the Highway Patrol Division and Special Agents of the...
The Associated Press

Rep. Don Young, longtime Alaska congressman, dies at 88

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Rep. Don Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House, has died. He was 88. His office announced Young’s death in a statement Friday night. “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young...
The Hill

Defense & National Security​ — Biden sends new warning to China

It's Friday, welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here. President Biden warned Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing would face consequences if it provided “material support” to Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
State
Vermont State
The Hill

Maryland, Georgia halt state gas taxes

Maryland and Georgia on Friday temporarily halted their state gas taxes to provide some relief to Americans at the pump amid a spike in fuel prices. Maryland became the first state to enact legislation suspending gas taxes, which saves residents 36.1 cents per gallon for gasoline and 36.85 cents per gallon for diesel when Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed legislation to halt the surcharge for 30 days.
MARYLAND STATE
Reuters

Ukraine's Mariupol says Russia forcefully deported thousands of its people

March 20 (Reuters) - The city council of Ukraine's Mariupol said Russian forces forcefully deported several thousand people from the besieged city last week, after Russia had spoken of "refugees" arriving from the strategic port. "Over the past week, several thousand Mariupol residents were deported onto the Russian territory," the...
POLITICS
The Hill

2 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Virginia restaurant and bar

Two people are dead and three are injured after shooting broke out outside a restaurant and bar in Norfolk, Va., Saturday morning. Sierra Jenkins, a 25-year-old reporter for The Virginian-Pilot, and Devon M. Harris, a 25-year-old resident of Portsmouth, Va., were killed in the shooting, The Virginian-Pilot reported. The three...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mud Season#Melting#Parks And Recreation#Camel#The Green Mountain Club
The Hill

Push to make daylight saving time permanent has longtime backers

The Senate’s swift passage of a proposal to make daylight saving time permanent caught members and the public off-guard this week and led to plenty of cheering on social media about ending the “spring ahead” and “fall back” changes to the clock. It also dovetailed...
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

497
Followers
706
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy