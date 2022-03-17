ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Mayor ‘Eric O’Adams’ enjoys a Guinness on morning St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl

By Bernadette Hogan, Sam Raskin
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Eric Adams is bringing his “party mayor” rep to the return of St. Patty’s Day in the Big Apple.

The mayor started celebrating the first COVID-19-restriction-free St. Patrick’s Day in three years early Thursday, beginning his bar-hopping about 9 a.m.

The normally night-crawling mayor started an early two-stop Midtown Manhattan pub crawl at Connolly’s, where he made an appearance on “The Jim Kerr Show” on classic rock station Q 104.3 at Connolly’s, an Irish tavern on the East Side of Manhattan.

Adams celebrated the parade’s return, after it was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I always equate this to a 9/11 moment. You know, when I saw those two buildings collapse on 9/11, we lost so many heroes and she-roes in all different walks of life. But then on 9/12, we got up,” he said.

“And so COVID is not terrorism, but it brought terror. And now we have that 9/12 moment when we march down in the St. Patrick’s Day parade, we’re getting up and we said New York is stronger, better and we’re ready to get back to our city being open,” added Adams, drawing cheers from the early morning bar goers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZDMgV_0ehzwFni00 Mayor Eric Adams drinks a Guinness at the Pig N Whistle Public House in Midtown Manhattan.Seth Gottfried

“That parade is just more than just a ceremonial march, it is displaying the strength of the Irish people. Irish people are the individuals who build New York City, with so many of the immigrants.”

Then, before entering the Pig N Whistle Public House, the vegan lifestyle-professing Adams joked that his name was Eric O’Adams and quipped he’d downed a Guinness “right after” a smoothie.

He posed for pictures and drank another Guinness at a bar table with two men in Army uniforms as well as the owner of the pub, Eugene Wilson and its manager, Theresa Burke Sigler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z9vEh_0ehzwFni00
Adams also stopped by “The Jim Kerr Morning Show” on Q104.3 on Thursday.Seth Gottfried

There, a pair of sisters visiting the Big Apple from Corofin in County Galway, Ireland had narrowly missed seeing the mayor.“We saw him on the TV in the morning and he said something along the lines of let’s get lit! I loved it,” said Emma Ryder, 29, who may have been loosely translating what Adams said.

“He’s up for the craic!” quipped her sister, Lorena.

The celebration comes after last week Adams marched in a St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Queens , where he declared the Big Apple was “back.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xbu7V_0ehzwFni00
The mayor has declared NYC “back” after two years of COVID restrictions.Gregory P. Mango

The mayor, wearing a green tie for the occasion, then marched in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade — which is back in full force for the first time since 2019 — starting at 44th street while at one point gushing  that he was “feeling the energy” after being greeted with cheers.

He walked alongside NYPD Commissioner Sewell and the department’s first deputy commissioner, Edward Caban, as a marching band proceeded ahead of them. When asked for his favorite Big Apple parade, Adams replied “this one.”

After exiting at 78th Street, he walked into an apartment to use the restroom, before being driven to City Hall.

Adams was well-received during his jaunt, though he was heckled outside the Pig N Whistle by a parent who wanted their young children to be allowed to go unmasked in public school classrooms .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ArMmu_0ehzwFni00 Mayor Eric Adams began his bar-hopping about 9. a.m.Bernadette Hogan

“What is the logic behind this,” fumed Naum Goldenstein, a parent of a 2-year-old and 4-year-old, shouting “the parents have a voice too.”

The celebration comes after last week Adams marched in a St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Queens , where he declared the Big Apple was “back.”

In March 2020, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which first came to the Big Apple before the country was even born, in 1762, was among the first public gatherings to be canceled as the coronavirus began spreading in the five boroughs.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Shooting outside Arkansas car show leaves as many as 10 injured

Arkansas State Police (ASP) reported that a shooting outside a car show in Arkansas left up to 10 people wounded Saturday evening, according to preliminary information they said they were provided. Just before 7:30 p.m. local time “Arkansas State Troopers of the Highway Patrol Division and Special Agents of the...
The Associated Press

Rep. Don Young, longtime Alaska congressman, dies at 88

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Rep. Don Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House, has died. He was 88. His office announced Young’s death in a statement Friday night. “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young...
The Hill

Defense & National Security​ — Biden sends new warning to China

It's Friday, welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here. President Biden warned Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing would face consequences if it provided “material support” to Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Queens, NY
Manhattan, NY
Food & Drinks
Manhattan, NY
Government
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
The Hill

Maryland, Georgia halt state gas taxes

Maryland and Georgia on Friday temporarily halted their state gas taxes to provide some relief to Americans at the pump amid a spike in fuel prices. Maryland became the first state to enact legislation suspending gas taxes, which saves residents 36.1 cents per gallon for gasoline and 36.85 cents per gallon for diesel when Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed legislation to halt the surcharge for 30 days.
MARYLAND STATE
Reuters

Ukraine's Mariupol says Russia forcefully deported thousands of its people

March 20 (Reuters) - The city council of Ukraine's Mariupol said Russian forces forcefully deported several thousand people from the besieged city last week, after Russia had spoken of "refugees" arriving from the strategic port. "Over the past week, several thousand Mariupol residents were deported onto the Russian territory," the...
POLITICS
The Hill

2 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Virginia restaurant and bar

Two people are dead and three are injured after shooting broke out outside a restaurant and bar in Norfolk, Va., Saturday morning. Sierra Jenkins, a 25-year-old reporter for The Virginian-Pilot, and Devon M. Harris, a 25-year-old resident of Portsmouth, Va., were killed in the shooting, The Virginian-Pilot reported. The three...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub Crawl#Mayor#Guinness#Food Drink#Irish#Covid
The Hill

Push to make daylight saving time permanent has longtime backers

The Senate’s swift passage of a proposal to make daylight saving time permanent caught members and the public off-guard this week and led to plenty of cheering on social media about ending the “spring ahead” and “fall back” changes to the clock. It also dovetailed...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy