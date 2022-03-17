March Madness To Preempt Some News 9 Newscasts Thursday And Friday

The 2022 NCAA Tournament odds make it appear that many of Friday's games will be predictable, but as March Madness has repeatedly shown, anything is possible. No. 2 seeds Duke, Villanova and Auburn all are in action, along with third-seeded Texas Tech, Purdue and Wisconsin. All but the Badgers are favored by at least 15 points in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2022 NCAA Tournament odds. No. 1 Arizona plays Wright State (+21.5), but there should be plenty of close games. The Ohio State vs. Loyola-Chicago matchup is listed as a pick'em at Caesars, and four other spreads are at two points or fewer.

