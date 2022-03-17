ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paxton, NE

Patrol: Alcohol a factor in wrong-way 3-vehicle crash near Paxton

 2 days ago
PAXTON, Neb.-The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after a three-vehicle crash left multiple people injured and three cattle dead. According to the patrol, just before 8:00 pm CT Wednesday, troopers were alerted to a crash that involved a wrong-way vehicle traveling...

Panhandle Post

Troopers complete St. Patrick’s Day Campaign

LINCOLN, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have completed a special enforcement operation designed to maintain safe roadways on St. Patrick’s Day. “On St. Patrick’s Day or any other day, it’s always important to have a sober driver lined up if you’ve been drinking,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Alcohol plays a factor in approximately one of every three fatal crashes in Nebraska. Using a designated driver, a rideshare, a cab, or safe ride program makes your ride home safer for you and everyone else on the road.”
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle police activity, March 10 - March 16

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Panhandle Post

Chadron man arrested for baseball bat, handsaw assault

On March 17 Chadron Police Officer Colin Deines and Sergeant Chelsey Stolley responded to a 911 call to a residence in Regency Trailer Court. After arriving at the residence, Officer Deines and Sgt. Stolley made contact with a female who had been assaulted and was bleeding from the head. The...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Troopers on patrol for impaired driving this St. Patrick’s Day

LINCOLN, NEB. — Don’t leave roadway safety up to luck. The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) will be patrolling for impaired drivers on St. Patrick’s Day. NSP and many other law enforcement agencies across the state are urging everyone to have a sober driver on this St. Patrick’s Day. This campaign runs on March 17 and includes troopers and dispatchers from across Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Hastings man sentenced to 10½ years for methamphetamine

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Christopher St. John, 47, of Hastings, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced St. John to 126 months’ (10½ years’) imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, St. John will begin a five-year term of supervised release.
HASTINGS, NE
Panhandle Post

South Dakota highway superintendent sentenced for embezzlement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A former Minnehaha County highway superintendent has been sentenced to 180 days in jail for embezzlement, with 80 days of that sentence suspended. Forty-one-year-old Duane Buthe earlier pleaded guilty to embezzling about $127,000 from the county and the South Dakota Association of County Highway Superintendents.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Panhandle Post

Woman killed in two-vehicle accident in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An investigation continues after a fatal crash in Omaha. The accident happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday at 42nd Street and Grover. Police say a 2017 Jeep Compass was making a left turn into a store parking lot when a 2011 Chevrolet Impala traveling at a high rate of speed struck the Jeep.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Lincoln man sentenced to over 18 year on meth, gun charges

News Release United States Attorney's Office-Omaha. United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that John Allen Belot, 28, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln to a total of 224 months in prison after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Belot to: 140 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, 60 months in prison for use of a firearm during and in relation to and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and 24 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine while on pretrial release. Those sentences will run consecutively. After serving his sentence, Belot will be placed on supervised release for 5 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Omaha teen charged with manslaughter in shotgun death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha teen has been charged with manslaughter in the shotgun death of his friend over the weekend. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said he charged 18-year-old Blake Miller in the death of his friend, 18-year-old Tanner Farrell. Kleine had previously said Farrell was killed...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

UPDATED Firefighters battle large grass fire near Wellfleet

Firefighters continue to battle the fire near Wellfleet. According to Lincoln County Emergency Management, the fire remains zero percent contained and firefighters are holding the perimeter at roughly 900 acres. Officials are also warning the most of the area will be under an extreme fire risk this weekend. . ....
WELLFLEET, NE
Panhandle Post

Fire damages several buildings in downtown Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — An investigation has begun to determine what caused a fire that badly damaged several buildings in downtown Hastings. Firefighters were called just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a fire on the awning of Bert’s Pharmacy. A news release from the city...
HASTINGS, NE
Panhandle Post

