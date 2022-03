A former church and funeral home in Millerstown will soon become a dentist’s office, according to plans submitted to the borough. The vacant building at 211 E. Sunbury St., on the corner of High Street, is being redeveloped for McMillen Dental to open an office there in coming months. The dental office is currently at 2 S. Market St. on the square.

MILLERSTOWN, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO